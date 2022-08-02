Tallahassee - Thursday August 4, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called Warren's "neglect of duty". The Governor made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He said Warren has "put himself above the law" by refusing to enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors, or limiting abortion.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO