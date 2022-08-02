ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FLHSMV: Back-to-School Safety Checklist

Florida - Friday August 5, 2022: It is back-to-school for Treasure Coast public school students next week on Wednesday August 10. Here is a school safety check list from the FLHSMV Department. Seat belts save lives and are required to be worn by all drivers, front-right passengers, and anyone under...
FLORIDA STATE
Governor DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for Refusing to Enforce Florida Law

Tallahassee - Thursday August 4, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called Warren's "neglect of duty". The Governor made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He said Warren has "put himself above the law" by refusing to enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors, or limiting abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
FWC: East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10

Florida - Friday August 5, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that all recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month.
FLORIDA STATE
Recreational and Commercial Spiny Lobster Season Opens Saturday

Florida - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )FWC) has announced that the recreational and commercial spiny lobster season will open this Saturday, August 6th. The season runs through Friday March 31, 2023. Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest, and other...
FLORIDA STATE

