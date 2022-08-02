Read on www.wqcs.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wqcs.org
FLHSMV: Back-to-School Safety Checklist
Florida - Friday August 5, 2022: It is back-to-school for Treasure Coast public school students next week on Wednesday August 10. Here is a school safety check list from the FLHSMV Department. Seat belts save lives and are required to be worn by all drivers, front-right passengers, and anyone under...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
wqcs.org
Governor Announces Creation of The CORE Network to Combat the Fentanyl Crisis
Melbourne - Wednesday August 3, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday announced the creation of a new substance abuse program to help address the scourge of fentanyl. Its called The CORE Network, which stands for coordinated opioid recovery. The program will be administered jointly by the Department of Health, the Department...
wqcs.org
Governor DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for Refusing to Enforce Florida Law
Tallahassee - Thursday August 4, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called Warren's "neglect of duty". The Governor made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. He said Warren has "put himself above the law" by refusing to enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors, or limiting abortion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
FWC: East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10
Florida - Friday August 5, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that all recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month.
wqcs.org
Recreational and Commercial Spiny Lobster Season Opens Saturday
Florida - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )FWC) has announced that the recreational and commercial spiny lobster season will open this Saturday, August 6th. The season runs through Friday March 31, 2023. Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest, and other...
Comments / 0