Not Enough Lifeguards, So Star City Shores Closing August 8th Through 11th

Lincoln, NE (August 5, 2022) The work week ended with Friday’s lab report showing 92 new confirmed cases of Covid 19. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the City-County health Department announced that the Covid-19 Risk Dial would remain in the Orange Range, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading through the community. That rating was maintained for a fourth straight week large because of the level of new cases each day, which averaged 88 through last week. Today, the Health Department reported 92 new cases confirmed, indicating the stubborn virus is not yet ready to stop interfering with daily lives.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO