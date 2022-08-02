Not Enough Lifeguards, So Star City Shores Closing August 8th Through 11th

Read on www.kfornow.com
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
Native Residents Appeal Wilderness Park Development Plan with Big Fire & ACLU Support
Native protest of Wilderness Crossing (Nebraska Public Media) (KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. – Native community members in Lincoln are turning to a zoning appeal process in a new effort to resist a controversial housing development next to a large natural park and sacred ceremonial grounds. On...
City And Natural Resources District Seeking Comments On Watershed Plan
Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) and the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) are asking the public to attend an open house Tuesday, August 9, to learn more about recent efforts made to reduce flood risks, stabilize streams, and improve water quality across Lincoln. The event regarding the Comprehensive Watershed Master Plan is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cavett Elementary School, 7701 South 36th St. Attendees will meet in the multipurpose room and should use the main entrance/door 1.
Nebraska Announces Long-Term Commitment to Red Carpet Experience Through Endowment Gift
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) Nebraska Athletics announced on Tuesday that the Red Carpet Experience will continue in the 2022-23 athletic season and well into the future. The program’s future was secured through a multi-year gift from the Fred and Sally Bekins Foundation, and the continued generosity of numerous donors across the state.
Covid 19 Report Remains Near Weekly Average
Lincoln, NE (August 5, 2022) The work week ended with Friday’s lab report showing 92 new confirmed cases of Covid 19. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the City-County health Department announced that the Covid-19 Risk Dial would remain in the Orange Range, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading through the community. That rating was maintained for a fourth straight week large because of the level of new cases each day, which averaged 88 through last week. Today, the Health Department reported 92 new cases confirmed, indicating the stubborn virus is not yet ready to stop interfering with daily lives.
Fremont Man Arrested for Seward County Pursuit and Lincoln Traffic Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) A 27 year old Fremont man has been arrested for not stopping for Seward County Sheriff’s officials Monday evening. A Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner, NE. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373. The vehicle continued to flee on county roads until the deputy was unable to see the fleeing vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.
Nebraska Cattlemen Offering Disaster Relief For Ag Wildfire Victims
Map provided by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. (Note: Does not include current Carter Canyon Fire near Gering). Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2022) As wildfires spread across Nebraska, the Nebraska Cattlemen are offering help for cattle producers from their Disaster Relief Fund. The Fund will accept applications for aid until September...
Ricketts: Retailers Offering High Ethanol Blends Can Now Apply for Tax Credits
LINCOLN, NE (August 3, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts has invited retailers who sell higher ethanol blends of fuel to apply for tax credits made available through the passage of Legislative Bill (LB) 1261e. Ricketts signed the bill into law this spring after it was passed unanimously by the Nebraska Legislature.
Man arrested after gas drive-off, smashed fence, and two vehicle collisions
Lincoln, NE (August 5, 2022) A man driving a stolen car was arrested after driving away from a gas station without paying, Before he was in custody, however, two other vehicles had been smashed up, including a police cruiser, and he had driven through a backyard wooden privacy fence. The...
