ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landenberg, PA

Growing a ‘Consistent, High-Quality Mushroom’ at Core of Success for Family-Owned Company in Landenberg

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Landenberg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
VISTA.Today

Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million

Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
WAYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation

Meridian at Eagleview.Image via Hankin Group. Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction.
EXTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Buona Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities

BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Cape Gazette

LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot

A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
LEWES, DE
Commercial Observer

Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal

Boundary Ventures has acquired a four-property, 883-unit self-storage portfolio in Cecil County, Md., for $18.8 million. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Acorn Investment Company, in the deal. The four assets are called the Cecil, Chesapeake, Elkton and Rogers self-storage facilities and are situated in Elkton and North...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy