Growing a ‘Consistent, High-Quality Mushroom’ at Core of Success for Family-Owned Company in Landenberg

West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan
West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a trigger payment of $8 million from its product development partner in Japan after a provision from their licensing deal kicked in, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The payment followed Torii Pharmaceuticals’ first dosing of a patient in Japan for a...
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
Malvern-Based Fintech Company Aims to Grow Its Digital Delivery Platform to Change the World of Banking
Savana, a financial technology company based in Malvern, has managed to raise a $45 million Series A funding round to further grow its digital capabilities and expand its overall operations, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Now That’s Awesome Sauce: West Chester Company Creates Condiments with Environment in Mind
“Saucetainability” at its finest has West Chester-based AWSM Sauce creating delicious sauces using patent-pending “powder-to-pour” technology that aims to reduce plastic waste, writes Donna Berry for the Food Business News. The company’s co-founders Paul Lehman and Carl Starkey are huge fans of condiments but they never liked...
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Meridian at Eagleview.Image via Hankin Group. Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester
A charming farmhouse on 0.95 acres with six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This handsome 1758 residence was originally built by early settler John Townsend and is noted as a home of historic value by Westtown Township.
Berwyn Colonial Farmhouse Mansion Offers Old-School Style with Modern Layout, Amenities
Image via Philadelphia Magazine. While it was built in 2004, this colonial mansion in Berwyn for sale offers an old-school style reminiscent of the late 1700s and early 1800s farmhouses combined with a modern layout and amenities, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
Commercial Observer
Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal
Boundary Ventures has acquired a four-property, 883-unit self-storage portfolio in Cecil County, Md., for $18.8 million. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Acorn Investment Company, in the deal. The four assets are called the Cecil, Chesapeake, Elkton and Rogers self-storage facilities and are situated in Elkton and North...
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
High Interest Rates, Low Supply Become a Door Slammed Shut for Some Area Home Purchasers
The rising interest rates are chilling the hot residential real estate market, both regionally and nationally. The economics of new home ownership are becoming an issue, even among affluent shoppers, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
