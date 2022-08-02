Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Central Faulk County in north central South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cresbard, or 13 miles south of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pembrook Colony around 720 PM CDT. Ipswich around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mina, Cravens Corner, Mina Lake Rec Area and Deerfield Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

