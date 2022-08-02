Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mansfield, or 7 miles southwest of Warner, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Warner around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stratford and Hutterville Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds, Faulk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds; Faulk The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Edmunds County in north central South Dakota Central Faulk County in north central South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cresbard, or 13 miles south of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pembrook Colony around 720 PM CDT. Ipswich around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mina, Cravens Corner, Mina Lake Rec Area and Deerfield Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FAULK COUNTY At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Evergreen Colony, or 11 miles north of Faulkton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Faulkton, Brentwood Colony, Evergreen Colony, Cresbard, Devoe, Thunderbird Colony, Miranda, Blumengard Colony, Burkmere and Norbeck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
