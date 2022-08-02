FWPD looking for Sport Clips robbery suspect

Read on b969fm.com
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after standoff in northeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon. The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Bat-wielding woman puts man in coma, charged with aggravated battery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She swung the bat like she had an ax chopping wood. A “bink” echoed across the apartment complex parking lot as she struck the man’s skull, and that’s when the blood began to pour before the man had to be put into a medically induced coma to save his life.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
WOWO News
Woman found guilty in 2020 murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been found guilty in a 2020 murder. The Journal Gazette reports that Kennisha Jackson was found guilty of the murder of Diquan Meriwether. She was also found guilty of using a firearm in the crime, making her eligible for a 20-year sentence enhancement. She faces a total of 85 years, with sentencing scheduled for August 29. For the shooting that happened January 14, 2020.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing pregnant woman nearly 50 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say Brandon K. Williams, 41, is facing charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
b969fm.com
Moped driver critically hurt in n. Coliseum crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say a moped driver found unresponsive at a crash scene Tuesday night has life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Coliseum close to the Coliseum Inn. Police say the adult man drove over a small retaining wall...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors: Man arrested for stabbing pregnant woman 48 times charged with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 41-year-old man arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman nearly 50 times is now facing an attempted murder charge. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Brandon K. Williams with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder along with several other felony counts, including a Level 3 count of aggravated battery.
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man stabs woman pregnant with his child nearly 50 times, documents say
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing several charges after court documents say he stabbed the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times. Court documents say on July 31, officers got a call from a woman who said...
wfft.com
Moped driver dies after crashing in Coliseum Blvd parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Fort Wayne man who died after crashing a moped on Tuesday. The coroner says 74-year-old Ernest Eugene Harris died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries. Authorities say Harris crashed in a parking lot in the 1000 block of...
Woman found guilty of murder after previous hung jury
The jury is deliberating at the Allen County Courthouse. This is the third time Kennisha Jackson has appeared in court for the shooting death of Diquan Meriwether.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Dealer gets 25 years for selling meth, fentanyl
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 56-year-old Fort Wayne man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. A U.S. District Court judge handed down the sentence to Eddie M. Knox as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Knox...
b969fm.com
One killed, another hurt falling through roof in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO. Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed when he and another worker fell through the roof of a building on Thursday. The second man is now in the hospital in stable condition. Police say the metal roof gave way on...
