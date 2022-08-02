ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York McDonald's worker critically shot after dispute with mother and son over food, police say

By Chantal Da Silva
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Darius Jackson
3d ago

Speaks volumes about the mother as well. U condone this behavior? Especially over a misunderstanding over food and order

Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

Nowadays, we all gotta be careful where everyone goes....We can't get into arguments with anyone.... It's getting really petty with some people.....The Mother's son probably was a Teenager and it's probably why his name wasn't mentioned.... Maybe we'll find out later his name....The Mother should've been arrested as well..... Remember few years ago, people were feuding and fighting over those Chicken sandwiches at Popeye's..... We're hoping that the McDonald's worker start soon to recover....He was just trying to work to make it better for himself......

John Carista
3d ago

I read recently where a woman in a submarine shop was killed over putting too much mayonnaise on someone's sandwich if this with the country is coming to then just forget about calling at the land of the free because our freedoms have been taken away by violent criminals this isn't America anymore

CBS New York

McDonald's worker dies after being shot on the job in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say

Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Support Pours In For Family Of 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Mineola

Friends of a vibrant Long Island woman allegedly shot and killed in her luxury apartment building by her boyfriend have stepped up to help her family cover funeral expenses. Marivel Estevez, age 39, of Mineola, was killed by her 55-year-old boyfriend Mark E. Small, of Elmont, around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, in her apartment at the Allure of Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.
MINEOLA, NY
New York Post

NYC woman allegedly killed by homeless man staying with her, cops say

The woman who was shot dead in a broad-daylight attack in Queens was allegedly killed by a homeless man who’d been staying at her apartment, cops said Tuesday. Sydney Lugo, 24, had been arguing with her temporary roommate, Tariak Stykes, 34, near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m. on Monday when he allegedly shot her in the right arm, cops said. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Lugo, who lived in an apartment building close to the scene, had allowed Stykes to stay with her temporarily, cops said.  The two were arguing when Stykes allegedly opened fire, but the exact nature of their squabble is unclear, police said. Styles was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. 
QUEENS, NY
