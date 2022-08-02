New York McDonald's worker critically shot after dispute with mother and son over food, police say

Speaks volumes about the mother as well. U condone this behavior? Especially over a misunderstanding over food and order
Nowadays, we all gotta be careful where everyone goes....We can't get into arguments with anyone.... It's getting really petty with some people.....The Mother's son probably was a Teenager and it's probably why his name wasn't mentioned.... Maybe we'll find out later his name....The Mother should've been arrested as well..... Remember few years ago, people were feuding and fighting over those Chicken sandwiches at Popeye's..... We're hoping that the McDonald's worker start soon to recover....He was just trying to work to make it better for himself......
I read recently where a woman in a submarine shop was killed over putting too much mayonnaise on someone's sandwich if this with the country is coming to then just forget about calling at the land of the free because our freedoms have been taken away by violent criminals this isn't America anymore
