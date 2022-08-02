Yes, You Can Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve, But This KoP Firm Enables You to Wear Your Coffee on Your Wrist

Image via Lilienthal Berlin at PhillyVoice.

German company Lilienthal Berlin, whose U.S. operations run from King of Prussia, is marketing a stylish watch made from used coffee grounds.

A German watch manufacturer whose U.S. headquarters is in King of Prussia is making wristwatches out of recycled coffee grounds. Franki Rudnesky filtered through the details in PhillyVoice.

The offshore maker, Lilienthal Berlin, developed the product with $90,000 in Kickstarter funds, donated to develop an eco-friendly timepiece.

Coffee grounds were targeted for usage by factors that included their prominence in landfills, the methane gas they emit, and the damage that gas causes to the ozone layer.

“In Germany alone, 20 million tons of coffee grounds are collected each year, demonstrating the capacity for the world to utilize its coffee grounds in more sustainable products,” said Eric Bambach, the North American distribution partner for the Lilienthal Berlin parent company.

Lilienthal Berlin spent three years partnering with coffee shops, repurposing leftover coffee grounds primarily into the watch’s face. Even components not fashioned from java leftovers —internal mechanisms, the band — are from eco-friendly sources.

Models in the product line are named for popular caffeinated drinks, including Espresso, Latte, and Macchiato.

More on the Coffee Watch is at PhillyVoice.