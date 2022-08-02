Several Bucks County College Students are Using Their Summers to Serve Their Communities

Image via Bucks County Herald.

Jillian Sinton, Lukas Coombs, Alison Freund, Julia Bunch, Demetrius Green, Emma Myers, Sarah Mayer, Katie Probst and Matthew Nieves-Hoblin will use their internships to help Bucks County families.

A group of nine college students from Bucks County will spend their summers aiding their communities through nonprofit organizations. Staff members of the Bucks County Herald wrote all about the charitable students.

The students recently been chosen to participate in Foundations Community Partnership’s 2022 Summer Youth Corps program. The program puts the students into paid internships with local nonprofit human service agencies. Each internship lasts about 10 weeks.

Through these programs, the students will be able to help families throughout the Bucks County area that are in need of help. The students chosen include:

Emma Myers of Doylestown

Alison Freund of Warrington

Matthew Nieves-Hoblin of Doylestown

Katie Probst of Yardley

Sarah Mayer of Furlong

Jillian Sinton of Doylestown

Demetrius Green of Levittown

Julia Bunch of Perkasie

Lukas Combs of Doylestown

Under the supervision of Field Supervisor and Langhorne resident Amanosi Agbugui, each student will be guided so they can offer the most to each organization. Students will be in internships with organizations like the Bucks County Opportunity Council, Habitat for Humanity, Potential Inc., and Snipes Farm and Education Center.

