Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Organic Farming Operation Showcasing Their Herb Growing for Bucks County Farm Tour Series

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Barefoot Botanicals.

An organic farming operation in Doylestown will be one of many stops for the Bucks County Food Shed Alliance’s Farm Tour Evening series. Jeff Werner wrote about the farm tour for the Doylestown Patch.

Barefoot Botanicals, which focuses on medicinal and aromatic herbs, will be hosting a tour on Aug. 3 for the local farm tours. The local growers use their herbs for products in the “Bluestem Botanicals” line. Some of their offerings include cocktail ingredients and medicinal herbal extracts and tea blends-including a full line of Hemp (CBD and CBG) products. The teas and other products use hemp-derived CBD extracts.

The farming operation will be offering several food and drink items that are infused with their herbs. Attendees will have the chance to see how this Bucks County operation uses its products in various ways.

The Farm Tour Evenings give attendees the chance to see what goes into the operations of small, local farms. Seeing the process that goes into the growing of food and other products is something that can bring a better appreciation to those working in this industry.

The event is free, but donations to the organization are appreciated, as they make events like these possible.

Read more about the upcoming farm tour at the Doylestown Patch.

