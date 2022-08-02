ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Newtown Native Recognized by Ne-Yo for Latest Song About Her Late Father

By John Fey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jEy4_0h1UxYHB00

A Newtown native is being recognized by some big names in the music industry for her latest song, which touches on the recent passing of her father. JD Mullane wrote about the Bucks County songwriter in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Capri Wagner, a graduate of Council Rock High School North and Bucks County Community College, has been writing songs for years. Her most recent song, “My Angel”, is all about her father, who unexpectedly passed away in February. Using the grief of that experience, Wagner used her songwriting talents to craft a song that is garnering a lot of attention.

“He always wanted to be with us, all the time,” she said. “When the pandemic came, it was clearly a sad time for a lot of people, but he enjoyed that time, spending it with the family.”

Once the song made its way online, it got a lot of attention after singer Ne-Yo posted about it on social media.

Read all about Wagner’s latest song at the Bucks County Courier Times.

