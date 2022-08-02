NYT: Legal ‘Outlaw’ from Cheltenham Marries Girlfriend, Thereby Becoming an In-Law

Image via Liv Lyszyk at The New York Times.

Kara Naseef and her wife, Hunter Davis met at the University of Michigan Law School, both as members of the Outlaws – a student LGBTQ organization. That connection deepened to a lifelong commitment as wife and wife, reports Tammy LaGorce for The New York Times.

As a first-year student, Naseef signed up for volunteer work, assisting transgender people in legally changing names and gender markers. Davis signed up for the same work, hoping to create a connection.

The first-date request that followed surprised Naseef, who was unaware that Davis’ interest was romantic. A month later, however, they were girlfriends and moved in together for their last year of law school.

Degrees in hand, they moved to Washington, crammed for the bar, passed it, and launched careers. Naseef is now with the U.S. Court of Appeals; Davis works as an associate at a D.C. law firm.

They married July 9 in Covert, Mich., where Davis spent summers as a child. Her younger brother, an ordained Universal Life minister, officiated.

A reception speaker, a fellow law-school student, remarked on how just years prior, such an action was in jeopardy in Mich.

Naseef commented: “That made it even more special to get married there.”

More on Kara Naseef and Hunter Davis is at The New York Times.