EVS team crucial to creating and maintaining a safe, healing environment of care

People tend to think that drivers are leaving the transportation industry in droves when they see the industry’s turnover rates, but that’s not entirely accurate. Shocking statistics have shown turnover at over 90% annually for some companies, but only about 1% of drivers left the industry between 2019 and 2021, according to BLS data. The reality is that drivers are hopping between companies most frequently due to things like poaching and enticements. This has gotten a lot of employers thinking very seriously about new ways to improve retention and stop their competitors from luring away workers.

10 HOURS AGO