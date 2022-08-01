ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

EVS team crucial to creating and maintaining a safe, healing environment of care

mmheadlines.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mmheadlines.org

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023

Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
HEALTH SERVICES
thebossmagazine.com

The Importance of Diversity in Healthcare

The No. 1 reason to promote diversity in healthcare is that it’s beneficial for all involved. Patients get better care and have better outcomes. Medical professionals feel better about their jobs. Facilities see improved bottom lines. Things just go better when there’s a diverse staff at healthcare facilities. Let’s examine why before getting into how to promote more of it.
HEALTH SERVICES
HackerNoon

Transformative Healthtech Ideas That Can Solve Healthcare Crisis

The year 2021 was a banner year for digital health with around $57 billion invested into the sector. Telemedicine and mental health were among the verticals that received the most investment dollars. In the coming years, AI-based clinical trials, VR treatments, and health IT will become the main focus areas for healthtech.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Evs#Environmental Services#Infection Prevention#D N P#Med Surg Bc#University Hospital#8a
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Services Merger Creates Leading Systems Integrator

Peak Technologies and Supply Chain Services entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies, creating a full-service solution provider. “The merging of these two industry-leading companies creates the largest team of AIDC professionals in our industry and gives us the ability to partner with customers throughout the world to solve complex problems through our technology and services,” says Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies.
BUSINESS
momblogsociety.com

What are the various components of quality childcare?

In 2020, about 45.1% of children between zero and five and 31.8% of children between zero and twelve benefitted from childcare services. Their popularity will grow in the future, and with good reasons. Parents favour these services over a nanny or homecare because of the quality childcare and exciting learning...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Building Indiana Business

Driver Appreciation - Efforts to Turn Down Turnover

People tend to think that drivers are leaving the transportation industry in droves when they see the industry’s turnover rates, but that’s not entirely accurate. Shocking statistics have shown turnover at over 90% annually for some companies, but only about 1% of drivers left the industry between 2019 and 2021, according to BLS data. The reality is that drivers are hopping between companies most frequently due to things like poaching and enticements. This has gotten a lot of employers thinking very seriously about new ways to improve retention and stop their competitors from luring away workers.
Agriculture Online

Successful Farming Tools of the Year 2022

Tools are as essential to farming and ranching as horsepower. Nothing short of the latest tractor introduction draws the same kind of attention from producers as new and innovative tool designs and shop supplies that are tailor-fit to help them in the shop, in the field – wherever. Successful...
AGRICULTURE
ceoworld.biz

How Diversity Can Improve a Company’s Performance

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is turning back to its roots. That means a return to a focus more on enterprise results and effectiveness and less on sociology. The outcome will be a revolution in the approach, the acceptance, and the efficacy of D&I efforts across the world. When the father...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy