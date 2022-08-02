Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center

Read on delco.today
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus Atlanta
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaAtlanta, GA
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more. Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media
A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
Stunning Sandy Springs Home Renovated by Award-Winning Interior Designer Hits the Market
This newly listed, 5-bedroom estate in Sandy Springs just hit the market after a 3-year design makeover that transformed the early 1970’s space into a contemporary California Casual home.
eastcobber.com
COBB COUNTY SCHOOL CALENDAR 2022-2023
The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2022 to 2023 school year begins on Monday, August 1, 2022 and ends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The start date is 1 day earlier than last year, and the end date is 1 day earlier than last year. School holidays:. First Day...
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
tornadopix.com
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Plastic Bags Ban Passes in Media Borough, Joining Haverford
When January 2023 arrives, you’ll need a re-useable shopping bag if you hit any of Media’s stores. The borough is the latest to ban plastic bags, straws and stirrers, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Media businesses won’t be giving you single use plastic bags to hold your purchases...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Delaware County Consolidates Departments with Media Building Buy
Delaware County Council has approved purchasing the Flagship Corporate Center in Media for $15.4 million to house the county’s planning and housing department, the commerce center, and possibly VisitDelcoPA, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The building, close to the county courthouse and government center, is the...
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent. People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the...
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
