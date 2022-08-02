Hawaii Loa Ridge home where gruesome murder occurred is listed for $2.5M

Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Versatile 2-story home in Pearl City and spacious condo in Kaka’ako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings. Say hello to this versatile, multi-generation two-story home, centrally located in Pearl City. Entering...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Honolulu home sales
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH scientists unveil data showing apparent jet fuel in Navy tap water
21-year-old Shreddan Gomesh has no car or job, but he's always wanted to help kids. What the Tech: A math app that parents can use to help their children. The app will display different ways of reaching the answer to the math problem just by taking a quick photo of it.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for an arsonist who broke into a Honolulu storage business and set it on fire. A neighbor called 911 just before midnight Friday to report smoke pouring out of StorKeeper Self Storage, located near the Hawaii Convention Center. “It’s always been a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters. A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote. Voter service...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Marine pleads not guilty to killing pregnant wife near H-3 freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of stabbing his wife to death near the H-3 freeway pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday, officials said. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was charged for second degree murder. According to HPD, the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on July 20 by Kapaa Quarry Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing man at knifepoint in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery in Waikiki. Authorities said 33-year-old Robert Lucas-Kamalani was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Investigators said on July 28, Lucas-Kamalani confronted a 40-year-old man with a knife, threatened to kill him and then took his...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have charged a 20-year-old man with burglary, sex assault and kidnapping after he allegedly followed a woman into her home and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail. HPD said the suspect followed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021. So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year. While Oahu accounts for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor vows to slash ‘staggering’ hiring red tape while hinting at 2nd term
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officer injured during traffic stop; Vineyard Boulevard closed as police investigate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An officer was injured Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. HPD is investigating two scenes, one at Mayor Wright Housing and the second at Vineyard Boulevard. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown. Several roads are closed in the area as police investigate. This is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-and-coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of a sports league after a video posted on social media appears to show him and others brutally beating another student. The video, which HNN is not showing due to the ages of those involved, reportedly shows...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges. The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street. The barricade...
Comments / 0