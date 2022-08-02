ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Loa Ridge home where gruesome murder occurred is listed for $2.5M

By Jolanie Martinez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Honolulu home sales

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Real Estate
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pop-up voter service center coming to Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Central Oahu voters. A pop-up voter service center is coming to Wahiawa next week. The center will open at Wahiawa District Park on Monday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can vote in person, drop off your ballot, or register to vote. Voter service...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Marine pleads not guilty to killing pregnant wife near H-3 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of stabbing his wife to death near the H-3 freeway pleaded not guilty to murder on Thursday, officials said. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was charged for second degree murder. According to HPD, the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. on July 20 by Kapaa Quarry Road...
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of robbing man at knifepoint in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery in Waikiki. Authorities said 33-year-old Robert Lucas-Kamalani was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Investigators said on July 28, Lucas-Kamalani confronted a 40-year-old man with a knife, threatened to kill him and then took his...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have charged a 20-year-old man with burglary, sex assault and kidnapping after he allegedly followed a woman into her home and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The suspect has been identified as Xavier Swofford. He’s being held on $750,000 bail. HPD said the suspect followed...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Neighbor Islands see significant spike in deadly crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data from the state Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in traffic fatalities on Neighbor Islands from January to July compared to 2021. So far, the state reported 70 traffic-related deaths compared to 52 during the same time period last year. While Oahu accounts for...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
hawaiinewsnow.com

The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers

Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-and-coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of a sports league after a video posted on social media appears to show him and others brutally beating another student. The video, which HNN is not showing due to the ages of those involved, reportedly shows...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges. The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street. The barricade...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy