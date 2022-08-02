ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polls open for second day of Ohio primaries

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

(WKBN)- It’s primary day, part two in Ohio.

The polls will soon be open. Early voting has been going on for a while.

The polls open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

If you aren’t sure where to vote, you can find your polling place on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website . If you are voting absentee, those ballots must be received by your county’s Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m.

First News will be tracking all the primary results as they come in. We will provide coverage throughout the day on air and on our WKBN mobile app.

