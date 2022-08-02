ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.

To learn about the health benefits of these fat-burning spices, we spoke to Dr. Gretchen San Miguel, MD and Chief Medical Officer for Medi-Weightloss; Dr. Nancy Lin, PhD and XPRO for YogaSix GO; Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, RD, and author of Recipe For Survival, and Trista Best, nutritionist for Balance One Supplements. Read for all of their insight on how cinnamon and turmeric can take your cup of joe to the next level!

Cinnamon

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you don't necessarily have to put all of your cravings aside for the sake of weight loss. While you should definitely cut back on the sugary syrups and flavored creamers, cinnamon is one great ingredient you can add to your morning cup of coffee without putting yourself at risk of weight gain. In fact, experts say this tasty spice can actually boost your metabolism!

Black coffee has tons of health benefits, but Hunnes says cinnamon can help kick it up a notch. "If you add cinnamon to coffee (especially ceylon cinnamon, which is the real cinnamon), it can make coffee even healthier," she says. "Cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin response," Hunnes explains.

Best agrees, noting that this spice's anti-inflammatory benefits can help you shed pounds faster. "Reducing inflammation in the body has an almost direct impact on preventing or reducing obesity and overall body weight," she says. "By cutting down on inflammation, your metabolism is better able to burn calories at an efficient rate.” Nice!

Turmeric

Speaking of anti-inflammation and weight loss, there's another inflammation-fighting spice that you can add to your coffee every day to help kickstart your metabolism: Turmeric. This brightly colored spice contains an anti-inflammatory ingredient called curcumin, which works to boost your metabolic rate. “Spices [containing curcumin] have a thermogenic effect on the body and cause the body to generate more heat, thus burning more calories,” Lin notes.

Turmeric in particular is packed with antioxidants that can help you reach your weight loss goals, especially when it takes the place of your typical fattening coffee ingredients. "The antioxidant property of turmeric can help decrease insulin resistance, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and other metabolic conditions resulting from obesity," San Miguel explains. Sign us up!

So, there you have it: leading a healthy lifestyle doesn't mean you have to take your coffee without an added flavor. In fact, sprinkling cinnamon and turmeric in your mug every morning way just help you along the way!

