Bridgewater, MA

Mike Ohan Pumped For Upcoming Ring Return in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago
wgbh.org

How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?

Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Pro Football Player Beat Boston Man So Badly He May Lose Kidney: Police

A professional Gaelic football player and star from Ireland beat a Boston man so badly that the man may lose one of his kidneys, authorities said this week. Ciaran McFaul, 28, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location

After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

