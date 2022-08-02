Mike Ohan Pumped For Upcoming Ring Return in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Read on www.boxingscene.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
wgbh.org
How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?
Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Pro Football Player Beat Boston Man So Badly He May Lose Kidney: Police
A professional Gaelic football player and star from Ireland beat a Boston man so badly that the man may lose one of his kidneys, authorities said this week. Ciaran McFaul, 28, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
liveboston617.org
Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718
Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Drug trafficking operation in Woburn spanned Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire; four men arraigned
An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution network of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi...
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket
When a Boston man stopped for coffee at a gas station in July, he also decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was worth $1 million. On July 26, Howard Montgomery claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, the lottery said.
beaconhilltimes.com
J. Pace & Son Closes West End Location
After serving the West End for more than two decades, the family-run grocery store, J. Pace & Son, closed its 75 Blossom Court location on July 31. “After many years at 75 Blossom Court, the Pace family has closed this location to strategically realign and focus its resources on new and upcoming concepts,” Cara Costa-Pace, president and CEO of Pace Holdings, said in a statement. “We would like to personally thank our neighbors and customers and will miss you all.”
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
MassLive.com
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
