Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Government
jocoreport.com

Benson Physician Awards Scholarships To Six Area Students

BENSON – Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas, owner of Eastern Carolina Medical Center, presented scholarships to six recent high school graduates who plan to enter the health care profession. Triton, Midway and South Johnston high school graduates were awarded Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas Healthcare Scholarships in the amount of $3,500...
BENSON, NC
faytechcc.edu

FTCC welcomes two finalists for the job of College President to campus this month

Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville

Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Go-Go BBQ Festival brings meats, beats to Festival Park

Wide Range Entertainment Group wants to show the people of Fayetteville a good time. On Aug. 13, the Fayetteville, North Carolina Go-Go BBQ Festival promises a day of fun, good food and live music in Festival Park from 2 to 8 p.m. The music festival-style event, sponsored by Brotha’s BBQ...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
RALEIGH, NC
wfxb.com

Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton

Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot outside of Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC

