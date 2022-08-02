Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
1,200 soldiers being relocated at Fort Bragg after barracks fail to meet HVAC standards
1,200 soldiers from 10 to 12 barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area of Fort Bragg are being relocated after the buildings failed to meet current HVAC standards.
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
Hoffman fireman honored for 50 years of service
HOFFMAN — Raymond McRae Jr. has been a fireman for most of his life. Born in Scotland County, McRae’s family moved to Hoffman when he was 10 years old. He joined the fire department at the age of 22 — in January of 1972. On Tuesday, Hoffman...
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Benson Physician Awards Scholarships To Six Area Students
BENSON – Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas, owner of Eastern Carolina Medical Center, presented scholarships to six recent high school graduates who plan to enter the health care profession. Triton, Midway and South Johnston high school graduates were awarded Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas Healthcare Scholarships in the amount of $3,500...
FTCC welcomes two finalists for the job of College President to campus this month
Fayetteville Technical Community College will welcome two finalists for the job of College President to campus for interviews, meetings and tours. The finalists are Dr. Mark Sorrells, currently Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Dr. Pamela Senegal, currently President of Piedmont Community College in Roxboro, N.C. For more information about each candidate, please see their bios posted on the Presidential Search section of FTCC’s website – https://www.faytechcc.edu/campus-offices/office-human-resources/presidentialsearch/ .
Keaton's Place: A mother's mission to help others after losing son to addiction
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Hunt lost her son to drug addiction in 2019. The Randolph County mother said her son Keaton was 20 years old and had his whole life in front of him. “He was my firstborn, most wonderful child in the entire universe. Very caring, very...
Milo has never met a stranger, so you’re already his friend. But will you be his family?
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This gorgeous boy has never met a stranger! Meet Milo! He’s a four-year-old, 60-pound pitty mix and he’s an easy-going type of guy. He gets along with other dogs and loves going for walks! He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s been sponsored in full […]
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
Go-Go BBQ Festival brings meats, beats to Festival Park
Wide Range Entertainment Group wants to show the people of Fayetteville a good time. On Aug. 13, the Fayetteville, North Carolina Go-Go BBQ Festival promises a day of fun, good food and live music in Festival Park from 2 to 8 p.m. The music festival-style event, sponsored by Brotha’s BBQ...
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
Quik Chek Employees Say New Owners Dismissive of Safety Concerns, Even After Death of Cashier
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local woman was killed while working at a convenience store in Star, NC. Now, we are hearing from current and former employees of that chain of stores who say they have been bringing up worker safety concerns for months. Laura Whitman was a graduate of...
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton
Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
