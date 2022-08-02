ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Trade deadline, Soto sweepstakes, deGrom return

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy