Kansas State

Where efforts stand on Capitol Hill to codify abortion protections

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Justice Department files a lawsuit against Idaho's restrictive abortion law

In its first legal challenge over reproductive rights since Roe v Wade was overturned, the Justice Department is suing Idaho over a near total abortion ban. The Justice Department has issued its first legal challenge over abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Federal authorities are suing Idaho over a near-total abortion ban. At the White House, President Biden said it's a necessary step to address what he called a health care crisis.
IDAHO STATE
NPR

Democrats are moving forward with a climate, tax and health care bill

Democrats are one step closer to getting a big part of President Biden's agenda over the finish line. Senate Democrats cleared a big hurdle last night when Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the last remaining holdout, says she'll support the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation would address climate change, health care and tax and is set to be introduced on Saturday. And for more, we're joined by NPR's Barbara Sprunt. Barbara, what brought Sinema onboard?
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
INDIANA STATE
NPR

News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message

Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
EL PASO, TX
NPR

Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices

The cost of prescription drugs have been a political issue for years. If Congress passes the Reduce Inflation Act, a provision would allow Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means

Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Steven Olikara is the aspiring dark horse in the race to unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson

In an era of extreme polarization, candidates often win by appealing to the reddest or the bluest of voters. But in Wisconsin, there's a long-shot Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate who's trying to capture what some call the exhausted majority, an elusive demographic that wants its representatives to stop tussling and get things done. As NPR's John Burnett reports, that is a tough campaign to run.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8

Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
PHARMACEUTICALS

