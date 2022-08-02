A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date

Read on www.npr.org
NPR
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Michelle Gomez of member station WAMU and Abel Nuñez of the Central American Resource Center about buses of migrants sent by Texas and Arizona to Washington, D.C. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at...
NPR
Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message
Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
NPR
Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too
Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
NPR
Breonna Taylor: DOJ charges 4 Louisville cops with civil right violations
Today the U.S. Justice Department charged four current and former Louisville, Ky., police officers with civil rights violations. The officers were involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment back in 2020. Taylor's killing helped fuel racial justice protests across the country. Roberto Roldan with member station WFPL in Louisville has more.
NPR
News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
NPR
A court in Moscow sentences WNBA star Brittney Griner to 9 years on drug charges
A Russian court found Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling and possession charges. She was sentenced to more than nine years in prison. The Biden administration is working to secure her release. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Grim news in a Russian courtroom for Brittney Griner - the WNBA star was sentenced...
NPR
A jury says InfoWars' Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
An Austin, Texas, jury today awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million dollars for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The two-week trial became at times emotional as the parents confronted Jones for the first time in the courtroom.
NPR
Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas
In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
NPR
Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges
The FBI has arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez. She's charged with having accepted bribes while in office. Her arrest is the latest in a string of recent high-profile corruption cases that have been chipping away at people's trust in Puerto Rico's government. NPR's Adrian Florido joins us with more. Hi, Adrian.
NPR
Life For Women Under The Taliban
Journalist Ramita Navai went undercover in Afghanistan to film her new PBS Frontline documentary and found that girls and women are being arrested for violating the morality code. Also many girls are abducted and forced to marry Talibs.
NPR
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
NPR
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
NPR
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
Secretary of State Blinken is attending a meeting of southeast Asian nations. Hungary's leader will speak at the CPAC event in Dallas. Democrats may make gains against high prescription drug prices. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched...
NPR
Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore
In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
NPR
A Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty of drug possession
Guilty - that is the verdict today delivered by a Russian judge in the drug possession trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner. The judge sentenced her to nine years in prison and fined her a million rubles. The prosecution was seeking a jail term of 9 1/2 years. Griner's lawyers argued for acquittal.
NPR
The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made a big declaration on monkeypox today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: I want to make an announcement today that I will be declaring a public health emergency on monkeypox. CHANG: The announcement comes as U.S. monkeypox cases rise over 6,600. NPR's...
NPR
The Parkland jury gets a rare view of the school massacre site
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Roses that had been brought to honor love on that Valentine's Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years earlier. Bullet holes...
