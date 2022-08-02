ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date

By Carrie Johnson
NPR
 3 days ago
NPR

Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message

Today marks three years since a white gunman killed 23 people, most of them Latinos, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police said the suspect was motivated by what he called a, quote, "Hispanic invasion of immigrants." Since then, migrant apprehensions on the border have climbed to record highs. And political rhetoric around immigration has not abated. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Breonna Taylor: DOJ charges 4 Louisville cops with civil right violations

Today the U.S. Justice Department charged four current and former Louisville, Ky., police officers with civil rights violations. The officers were involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment back in 2020. Taylor's killing helped fuel racial justice protests across the country. Roberto Roldan with member station WFPL in Louisville has more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NPR

News brief: monkeypox cases, Democrats' climate and tax bill, Alex Jones trial

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. New cases have climbed above 7,000 in the U.S. And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: And we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Hungary's prime minister calls for culture war at right-wing conference in Dallas

In Dallas, a conservative political convention is bringing together Republican lawmakers, Fox News media personalities and conspiracy theorists. Today's keynote speaker was Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who said people at the CPAC convention were the victims of false portrayals by Democrats and liberals. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER...
DALLAS, TX
NPR

Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges

The FBI has arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez. She's charged with having accepted bribes while in office. Her arrest is the latest in a string of recent high-profile corruption cases that have been chipping away at people's trust in Puerto Rico's government. NPR's Adrian Florido joins us with more. Hi, Adrian.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Life For Women Under The Taliban

Journalist Ramita Navai went undercover in Afghanistan to film her new PBS Frontline documentary and found that girls and women are being arrested for violating the morality code. Also many girls are abducted and forced to marry Talibs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked

That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
WYOMING STATE
NPR

Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?

Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
KANSAS STATE
NPR

A Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty of drug possession

Guilty - that is the verdict today delivered by a Russian judge in the drug possession trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner. The judge sentenced her to nine years in prison and fined her a million rubles. The prosecution was seeking a jail term of 9 1/2 years. Griner's lawyers argued for acquittal.
SPORTS
NPR

The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made a big declaration on monkeypox today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) XAVIER BECERRA: I want to make an announcement today that I will be declaring a public health emergency on monkeypox. CHANG: The announcement comes as U.S. monkeypox cases rise over 6,600. NPR's...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The Parkland jury gets a rare view of the school massacre site

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Roses that had been brought to honor love on that Valentine's Day in 2018 lay withered, their dried and cracked petals scattered across classroom floors still smeared with the blood of victims gunned down by a former student more than four years earlier. Bullet holes...
PARKLAND, FL

