(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri man is under arrest, accused of breaching the U-S Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Thirty-six-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar of Centralia was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, on felony and misdemeanor counts including unlawful possession of a firearm during the disruption of a joint session Congress. The justice department says in the 18 months since January Sixth, 2021, more than 850 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U-S Capitol, including more than 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

