shadow hunter
3d ago
As a old Native American Indian ( first people of turtle Island) saying, trust the government, they’ll take care of ya.” Took the Buffalo away/ food source, took the weapons away and give blankets with chickenpox, Gabe starch and sugar and whiskey to kill. It’s with the government does glorify sensationalize drama ties and lie, twist the truth. Democratic Marxist party does it better than republicans
Mark Ford
3d ago
we can't trust our politicians and government officials
will Robinson
3d ago
Good to get RHINO Billy Long out with his buddy Roy Blunt!! Get off the taxpayer’s tab and go back to work!!
kwos.com
Cole County election turnout tops Missouri average
Missouri’s secretary of state says 24-point-three percent of registered voters cast ballots during Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is thanking the thousands of poll workers who showed up and made it possible for Tuesday’s election to happen. Ashcroft says voting is a right AND a responsibility. About 30 – percent of Cole County voters went to the polls.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 4th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri man is under arrest, accused of breaching the U-S Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Thirty-six-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar of Centralia was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, on felony and misdemeanor counts including unlawful possession of a firearm during the disruption of a joint session Congress. The justice department says in the 18 months since January Sixth, 2021, more than 850 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U-S Capitol, including more than 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
kiowacountypress.net
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) - Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri's counties - 49 out of 114 - passed legislation to opt out of...
fox5ny.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
What Missouri’s Tax-Free Weekend Includes
Missouri may not be among the states giving lucrative stimulus checks in response to inflation, but it's offering other financial relief to residents, such as the annual Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday. The Missouri free-tax weekend 2022 presents an opportunity for parents to save money on back-to-school shopping, a much-needed relief as food to gas prices are rising.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Tennessee Election Results: Democratic Primary Races
Election results for the Tennessee Democratic primary, including races in the U.S. and TN House and TN Senate, from August 4, 2022.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
ozarkradionews.com
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
NPR
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
