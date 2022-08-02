ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 119

Doug Milne
3d ago

Just remember their is no red and their is no blue anymore .. just a big swamp ..only hope is people were smart enough to vote in your avg electrician etc ? And not the owners the workers

Reply
6
Billy Wolf
3d ago

the republican that was running against the witch and winning had his house raided by the feds and was arrested because a video was discovered of a man that looked like him was in the crowd outside in Washington on Jan 6th. When this happened i knew she is gonna win again

Reply
15
Jamie Bigelow
3d ago

and why is no one Democratic running against whitler? do you not see the damage she is doing to this state?

Reply(40)
55
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Record spending paid off in key Michigan primary contests

It takes money to win, unless you’re a Republican who spurned Trump. That’s the general take away from Michigan’s Tuesday primary election, where redistricting led to nationally-watched Congressional contests that drew historic sums. In all but one party race for U.S. representative, those who advanced to the general election had to spend big to do it, in more evidence of money’s influence in politics.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Andy Levin
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Election State#U S House#Democratic
abc12.com

Michigan counties work to get election results right

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – It was a long night for voters and candidates last night as they waited into the early morning to get results from yesterday's elections. But job one for clerks is making sure they get the count done correctly not necessarily quickly. “The local clerks...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
UPMATTERS

Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked

That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy