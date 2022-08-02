Why jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is called the Merchant of Death

Read on www.npr.org
Related
NPR
A Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty of drug possession
Guilty - that is the verdict today delivered by a Russian judge in the drug possession trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner. The judge sentenced her to nine years in prison and fined her a million rubles. The prosecution was seeking a jail term of 9 1/2 years. Griner's lawyers argued for acquittal.
NPR
A Russian court has sentenced Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison on drug charges
Guilty was the verdict in Moscow today, and the sentence was severe. A Russian court gave American basketball star Brittney Griner nine years in prison. This was right after the judge convicted her of drug smuggling and possession over the small amount of hash oil she says she accidentally brought into the country. The sentence was just shy of the 9 1/2 years that the prosecution requested. All of this plays out against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and negotiations between the U.S. and Russia for a possible prisoner swap. NPR's Charles Maynes was at the courthouse and has our story.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
NPR
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Life For Women Under The Taliban
Journalist Ramita Navai went undercover in Afghanistan to film her new PBS Frontline documentary and found that girls and women are being arrested for violating the morality code. Also many girls are abducted and forced to marry Talibs.
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
NPR
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, the latest hit to an island with a long history of corruption that brought fresh political upheaval to the U.S. territory. Vázquez is...
NPR
A young Ukrainian man's journey to get himself and his mother to safety
One young man has struggled to get himself and his mom out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine as fighting there intensifies. Back in early February, our correspondents met a 22-year-old Ukrainian college student who spoke English with an American accent. VITALY: OK. I'm a bit nervous myself because, well,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Ukraine condemns Amnesty International report that troops were too close to civilians
The human rights group Amnesty International has often and repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine. Well, now it's issued a damning report accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing its troops and artillery near residential areas. That goes against international conventions of war intended to protect civilians caught up in conflict. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda reports on how the Ukrainians are responding to the accusations.
NPR
For the first time, police will directly face charges for Breonna Taylor's death
The Justice Department has charged two former and two current police officers in Louisville, Ky., in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The charges are the first to be filed in connection with the death of a 26-year-old emergency medical technician. From member station WFPL, Breya Jones has more. BREYA JONES,...
NPR
Ackerman's 'Fifth Act' focuses on the final week of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Elliot Ackerman about his new book, The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan. Waves of Afghans were trying to evacuate the country. It's almost been one year since the Taliban took over Afghanistan again and the U.S. military pulled out of the country. And Marine Corps veteran Elliot Ackerman was watching all the chaos from a distance.
NPR
2 people were killed by a lightning strike near the White House
Two people were killed and two others are in critical condition after lightning struck at the park next to the White House in Washington, D.C. Emergency responders received a report about people found injured in Lafayette Park at 6:52 p.m. on Thursday evening. U.S. Park Police and members of the U.S. Secret Service who were in the area at the time also rushed to assist the four people hurt. No property or vehicles were damaged by the strike, said D.C. Fire and EMS official Vito Maggiolo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Screaming students under 'fire' in US police school drills
Shots ring out in a Miami school classroom. During the simulation in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, the false suspect is taken out of action just three minutes after the first shots were fired.
NPR
We visited a Taliban leader's compound to examine his vision for Afghanistan
MOHAMMAD YAQOOB: (Through interpreter) There was incident today. In every country, it's possible that something happened like this. And we don't have any serious problem there. INSKEEP: Only later did the Taliban and the U.S. confirm a drone strike. The incident shows what has changed since the Taliban seized control...
Comments / 0