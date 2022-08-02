www.montecitojournal.net
kclu.org
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Fiesta 2022 Listings
Plan the Perfect Experience for This Year’s Fiesta Celebration Using Santa Barbara’s Complete Guide to Old Spanish Days. In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult and expensive to clean up.
visitventuraca.com
The 2022 Ventura County Fair is Here Big Time￼
Happy days – and nights – the Ventura County Fair is back. And in a big way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3rd, and running through Sunday, August 14th, nothing but the timeless poetry of summer Fair magic at Ventura’s 62-acre Seaside Park beside the sea. Carousel kisses, exhibits (art to agriculture), outdoor concerts, professional rodeo, 4-H livestock, the smells of fried dough and cinnamon, hand-holding under the stars, happy shrieks, and memories made on the sea breeze.
Santa Barbara Independent
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the club, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Southbound Highway 101 reduced to one lane overnight in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Southbound Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura County from Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, according to CalTrans. The post Southbound Highway 101 reduced to one lane overnight in Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
NBC Los Angeles
Mark ‘805 Day' at Ventura Harbor Village
People from parts elsewhere do love to marvel at how Southern Californians put a "the" in front of the numbers of our freeways, suggesting that visitors take the 405 to the 10 to the 110, with every single "the" included for local emphasis. But fewer people seem to talk about...
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up. The post Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
kclu.org
It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!
The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
montecitojournal.net
Growing Up in Neverland
When I started this column, I knew essentially what I wanted to do. For new endeavors, what you want to do is largely defined by what you can do. And for me, that meant speaking to, about, and for Montecito’s young alumni. Along the way, I learned that good...
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN VENTURA, CALIFORNIA
Nature and historical heritage define one of the central coast’s most charming seaside cities — Ventura, California. Historical buildings around this California town showcase the city’s origins, dating to the 18th century when Mission San Buenaventura was established just 20 minutes south of Santa Barbara. And the maritime history at Ventura Pier preserved the city’s most iconic waterfront attraction.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
sitelinesb.com
Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit
13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Mission Canyon and transported them to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The post Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
montecitojournal.net
Montecito – Chapter 4: A Walk to the Beach
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After an embarrassing dinner party at the Wimbys’ house, Hollis walks the kids to school. Chapter 3 is available online at montecitojournal.net.
kvta.com
The Man Rescued From A Large Machine In Ventura Monday Has Died
Updated--The man who was rescued by firefighters from a large machine in Ventura Monday morning has died. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified him as 43-year-old Anthony Wrencenyar of Oak View. The cause and manner of his death is still pending. There is still no word from the...
montecitojournal.net
Montecito Motor Classic to Honor Car Legend
American automotive designer, author, and photojournalist Peter Brock will be the honoree this year at the Montecito Motor Classic at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in October, I can exclusively reveal. Brock is best known for his work on the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe and the Corvette Stingray. His accomplishments...
montecitojournal.net
Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony is proud of its upcoming 2022-23 season, which marks the organization’s milestone 70th anniversary. Understandably so, as the season’s nine concerts boast an impressive list of guest artists including pianist Alessio Bax, jazz saxophone legend Ted Nash, Sinatra crooner Tony DeSare, and two different Grammy-nominated violin soloists in Guillermo Figueroa and Philippe Quint.
