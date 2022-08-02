Grand Designs Couple Are Now £7 Million In Debt Following Show's 'Saddest Ever Episode'

Read on www.ladbible.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
Renowned physicist forced to apologise over ‘planet’ photo which was actually piece of chorizo
A renowned physicist’s joke backfired after tricking people into believing that a picture of piece of chorizo was actually one of the star Proxima Centauri. Etienne Klein was eventually forced to apologise after the joke, claiming that: "no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth." It...
Most unpopular baby names of 2022 have been revealed
The most unpopular baby names of 2022 have been revealed and it's bad news for Lorraines, Bills, Suzannes and Stuarts, as your names are on the out. The rankings show the list of names that have fallen out of favour with parents so far this year. The list was compiled...
Mystery humming noise that's plagued UK village for almost 3 years may never be discovered, officials fear
The cause behind a mystery humming noise that’s been plaguing a village for almost three years may never be discovered, it is feared. You can hear the hum for yourself below:. Locals in Holmfield, West Yorkshire, have long been baffled by a strange, low-level noise – which has even...
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
McDonald’s Staff Shocked After Discovering Five-Foot Boa Constrictor In Unsuspecting Seaside Town
Staff at a UK McDonald’s were left shocked after a 5ft-long boa constrictor was discovered outside their restaurant - maybe he just fancied a milksnake. Although usually found in tropical rainforests of Central and South America, this fella must have been on holiday to the seaside town of Bognor Regis in West Sussex, where a local resident spotted him outside and handed it over to McDonald’s staff.
Morgan Freeman explains dark reason behind his gold hoop earrings
Morgan Freeman has revealed the rather sad reason he always wears a pair of gold hoop earrings. The 85-year-old is almost always seen to be wearing the earrings and he has previously told fans that there’s a good reason why. In a post on Instagram a while back, Freeman...
Viewers in shock at new Netflix documentary exposing dark horrors of festival that burned to ground
Netflix viewers have been left in shock after tuning in to a new documentary exposing the horrors of an anarchic festival that was burned to the ground. Watch the trailer here:. While the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was a historic love-in of peace and music, the event marking its...
Restaurant Boss Hits Back After Honeymooners Charged 400 Euros For A 'Quick Snack' On Holiday
A passionate Greek restaurant owner has hit back after being accused of slapping tourists with ridiculous bills. Dimitrios Kalamaras owns the now infamous DK Oyster in Mykonos, which made headlines earlier this week when a couple of honeymooners claimed they were charged €400 for some Oysters, a beer and an Aperol spritz.
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
Tim Dowling: I try to ignore the pile in the corner ... until I realise it has a face
If I had to name it I would probably call it a pile, but I don’t feel the need. It’s just there at the edge of my vision as I sit drinking coffee and reading headlines in the early morning: a tidy little heap of dust and fur and crumbs on the floor, as if someone had swept that corner of the room then got distracted while looking for the dustpan.
American Pie's Shannon Elizabeth Has Earned Hundreds Of Thousands From Unexpected Side-Hustle
The American Pie movies were some of the most iconic films of the late nineties and early noughties. The star-studded cast included the likes of Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, Natasha Lyonne, Alyson Hannigan and Eugene Levy - with many going on to star in other movies and telly shows.
Cider is having an American moment - thanks to a new generation of crafters
The first time Peter Yi tried Basque cider, it hit him like a lightning bolt. His experiences as a wine buyer left him thinking ciders were sweet, simple and didn’t pair well with food. But this one was different – aromatic, dry and complex, everything he expected from a fine wine.
Celebrate National Mustard Day with a mustard-flavored donut
Mustard is on the menu for breakfast this Saturday.
Early Reviews For Predator Prequel Prey Have It At Close To 100% On Rotten Tomatoes
Early reviews for the Predator prequel Prey have just started rolling in, and it’s currently sitting at 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), is a different type of Predator movie as it takes place 300 years ago and follows the story of a Comanche girl named Naru.
First Dates’ Fred Sirieix filled with joy as daughter wins Commonwealth gold
First Dates star Fred Sirieix was filled with joy as his daughter won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games yesterday (Thursday 4 August), with photos showing him grinning away in the crowd. When the 50-year-old maître d' isn’t busy match-making for the Channel 4 series, he’s also the doting...
