TPS Capital Executive Quits Amid The Firm’s Attempt To Disassociate Itself From Bankrupt Firm Three Arrows Capital

Crypto Tax Exemption Proposed By U.S. Senators For Trades Under $50
A crypto tax bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate. The proposal is championed by lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties. A de minimis exemption for crypto transactions under $50 forms the core of the bill, per reports. The exemption could nullify otherwise mandatory capital gains taxes for...
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Liquidators Call On Singapore Authorities To Align With BVI Court Order: Strait Times
Three Arrows Capital liquidator Teneo Restructuring has hired WongPartnership LLP to handle petition efforts in Singapore. The move is geared toward securing approval from a Singapore High Court to preserve 3AC assets on behalf of creditors. Teneo’s petition could also target a subpoena for Three Arrows Capital founder Su Zhu...
Three Arrows Capital Owes Genesis Trading $2.36B – Report
Genesis Trading allegedly lent Three Arrows Capital $2.36 billion. Estimates had earlier put Genesis Trading’s losses due to exposure to Three Arrows Capital in the ‘hundreds of millions.’. Three Arrows Capital’s bankruptcy claims have halted Genesis Trading’s attempts to recover the funds from Three Arrows Capital.
Three Arrows Capital Claims Near $2.8B as Liquidation Process Intensifies
Creditors participated in a liquidator meeting on July 18. One attendee posted information from the meeting, saying that the claims were as much as $2.8 billion. The claims may very well increase, as some have not yet made or quantified their claims. More news is coming out regarding the liquidation...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Celsius Network Introduces A New Recovery Plan In Its Debut Bankruptcy Hearing
Celsius’s debut bankruptcy hearing introduces alternatives for users to retrieve their funds back. The firm plans to make use of Bitcoin mining operations and third-party asset sales to accumulate funds and pay back its debt. After halting its withdrawals and filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, Celsius Network has finally...
Coinbase Distances Itself from Three Arrows Capital, Celsius, and Voyager, Says it Has no Exposure
Coinbase has stated that it has no financial exposure to Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, or any crypto company that has collapsed in the last few months. Coinbase points out that these crypto firms’ issues were ‘foreseeable’ as they were overleveraged. The crypto exchange has...
CFTC Adds 34 Crypto Entities to the RED List
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has added 34 crypto entities to its RED list. The entities were added to the list because they have not registered with the agency. The CFTC and other U.S. financial regulators are currently working on regulating the crypto market, and a policy may arrive this year.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Resumes Withdrawals On Trading Wallet, Full Operations Remain Halted
Trading on Zipmex partially resumed today, per an update from the crypto exchange. Maintenance on the platform’s “Trading wallet” concluded on Friday and users can now leverage the feature. The wallets allow customers to deposit fiat currency and digital assets. Zipmex’s Z wallet, a dedicated feature to...
Three Arrows Capital Boss Su Zhu Files $5 Million Claim Against His Own Insolvent Crypto Hedge Fund
Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu is supposedly among the 3AC creditors. Zhu has filed a claim worth $5 million against the very same company that he founded alongside Kyle Davies, per reports. The news was shared via Twitter by a user with the monicker “DrSoldmanGachs”. DrSoldmanGachs also...
Binance Served €3.3 million Fine By Dutch Central Bank, Crypto License Assessment Underway To Remedy Violation
Binance was fined by the Dutch Central Bank on Monday for not registering its operations with the regulator. The fine imposed is in the amount of €3.3 million, roughly $3.4 million in USD. Binance previously received a warning from the watchdog in August 2021. The leading exchange has submitted...
BlockFi Q2 Transparency Report Shows $1.8B in Outstanding Loans
BlockFi released its transparency report for Q2 2022. The platform had $1.8 billion in outstanding loans in Q2. The company is taking a number of measures to manage liquidity risks. BlockFi has released its transparency report for Q2 2022, and it gives a good picture of how the market crash...
Ripple’s Chief Lawyer: The SEC is Bullying the Crypto Markets by Filing Unproven Allegations
Ripple’s General Counsel, Stuart Alderoty, has stated the Securities and Exchange Commission is bullying the crypto markets by filing unproven allegations masquerading as regulation. According to Mr. Alderoty, there is an urgent need for sensible crypto legislation from Washington, DC. Ripple’s Chief lawyer, Stuart Alderoty, has pointed out that...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Halts Withdrawals, SBF’s June 29 Third-Tier Platform Prediction Resurfaces
Asian-based crypto exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawal effective immediately. Financial difficulties and volatile market conditions were cited as the primary reasons behind the decisions. The company could be insolvent although company officials have not yet confirmed this and CEO Marcus Lim denied the possibility. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously told...
Coinbase Petitions the US SEC to Begin Rulemaking on Digital Asset Securities
Coinbase has filed a petition requesting the Securities and Exchange Commission to start rulemaking on digital asset securities. Coinbase states that existing rules for traditional securities do not work for digital assets. The exchange requests the SEC to develop a workable regulatory framework guided by formal procedures and public notice-and-comment...
Coinbase Wins Regulatory Approval in Italy
Coinbase has received approval from Italian authorities to continue operations. The exchange has been keen on meeting regulatory requirements in different jurisdictions. Other exchanges are also focused on meeting the requirements of lawmakers to avoid losing out on lucrative markets. Coinbase has won a battle in its bid to go...
Crypto Platform Zipmex Says Its Considering A Possible Offer With “Interested Parties.”
Singapore-based Zipmex is considering a possible buyout offer. Zipmex had earlier halted its withdrawals citing extreme market conditions. Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has tweeted a new announcement stating that it’s currently in talks with “interested parties” considering a possible investment/buyout. The exchange has joined the growing bandwagon...
Three Arrows Capital Co-founders Su Zhu And Kyle Davies Head For Dubai Amid “Regrettable” 3AC Saga: Bloomberg
Three Arrows Capital bosses are on their way to Dubai as 3AC liquidation proceeds. Su Zhu told Bloomberg that he and Davies have received death threats and prefer to keep a low profile for now. The founder also tagged recent events surrounding the crypto hedge fund as regrettable and said...
KuCoin Will Launch a New Fund to Fight FUD, Says CEO
KuCoin CEO, Johnny Lyu, has announced that the exchange will launch an anti-FUD fund. The fund will focus on educating the global community on how to spot FUD. The focus will also be on motivating industry leaders and influencers to provide trusted information. The anti-FUD fund will be used to...
Ripple’s General Counsel: No Country, Including the US, Has Determined XRP to be a Security
Ripple’s General Counsel, Stuart Alderoty, has pointed out that no country, including the United States, has determined that XRP is a security. Mr. Alderoty was responding to comments by US Representative Brad Sherman urging the SEC to go after crypto exchanges that had traded in XRP. Ripple CEO, Brad...
