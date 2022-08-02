Where to Watch and Stream The Mercy Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Here's What We Know About Season 2 Of "The Lincoln Lawyer"
The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up his Lincoln.
Who Are Chainsaw Man’s Voice Actors?
After months of waiting and predictions, the cast of the forthcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation has finally been revealed. So, who are Chainsaw Man's voice actors, and is there any overlap with the voice actor predictions of fans? Read on to find out:. Who Are the Chainsaw Man Voice Actors?
Danny Trejo to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in ‘1521’ Philippines-Set Historical Actioner (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood actor Danny Trejo (“Machete,” “Con Air,” “Heat”) has been cast for the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in “1521,” an upcoming historical epic that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan, Variety has learned. Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios (“Angel Warrior,” “Palawan: Last Man Out”), “1521” is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines...
