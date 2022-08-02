CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes

There are more than 180 destinations you can reach from Charlotte’s airport, served by more than 20 airlines. Travel as close as Greensboro (25 minutes of scenic cruising) to as far-off as Munich, Germany (8 hours and 35 minutes in an airliner) and never suffer the indignity of a layover. Pack up the passport, there’s no need for a visa to these international destinations.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO