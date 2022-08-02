CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes

Read on www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
wccbcharlotte.com
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Lunch Break Workouts
A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny, now accused of multiple crimes including felony larceny, breaking and entering and even some fraud charges. ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Updated: 5 hours ago. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of...
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes
At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Let these short international flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport be your next getaway
There are more than 180 destinations you can reach from Charlotte’s airport, served by more than 20 airlines. Travel as close as Greensboro (25 minutes of scenic cruising) to as far-off as Munich, Germany (8 hours and 35 minutes in an airliner) and never suffer the indignity of a layover. Pack up the passport, there’s no need for a visa to these international destinations.
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton
Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in August. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: August 12: Drive-By Truckers The southern rock band released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” in June. Location: Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $35 August 12: […] The post Live music: 10 biggest concerts coming here in August, including Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucky for Life winner in Gastonia gets $1k for the rest of their life
If taken as an annuity, the winner can take home $365,000 every year for the rest of their life.
WNCT
Concord man with autism writes songs to come out of his shell
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When inspiration strikes, Trevor Bumbarger takes the mike in his bedroom… and takes a breath. His room is also his recording studio. “Walking down my favorite street, I keep on feeling my heartbeat,” he belts into a microphone attached to his laptop.
WBTV
Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
WBTV
Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
WBTV
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as Eastland Yards
Crews responded to Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, early in the morning. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Sam Greiner’s suspension, staff said they would not comment further on personnel matters. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: 10 hours...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Heat, humidity, scattered storms on tap for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pattern across the Carolinas is one that is very typical for this time of the year. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. There’s a weak front to our north and high pressure – an extension of the Bermuda High – stationed...
Comments / 3