Fiesta isn’t only about music, food, dance, and arts and entertainment reflecting Santa Barbara’s Spanish cultural past and present, there’s also a pretty healthy dose of rock and roll, pop, and more in outdoor locations around town. Most notable are the twin Mercados at De La Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park, both returning for the first time in three COVID-complicated years. While Area 51 seems to be MIA after countless years at the midtown marketplace, most of the regulars are back for the evening events that follow dance performances all day long. At the Plaza, that includes False Puppet, Doublewide Kings, Tony Ybarra, Mezcal Martini, the Roosters, and Spencer the Gardener, along with relative newcomers Jackson Gillies, Flannel 101, and Molly Ringwald Project, the latter of which might have blown the roof off at Chase Palm Park at their Concerts in the Park show in mid-July, that is if there was one. The more family-friendly Mackenzie Park, which is also bringing back the carnival with rides and games, will boast the likes of Dusty Jugs/Rincons, Chill Point, Vibe Setters, Heart and Soul, Soul Kool, and Grooveshine, among others. As always, admission is free.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO