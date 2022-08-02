www.montecitojournal.net
MFPD Approves Evacuation Study
Last Friday, July 22, the Montecito Fire Protection District Board of Directors was given a presentation by Chelsea Richer of Fehr & Peers, a consultant company hired by the District to conduct an in-depth study of the District’s evacuation plan. The study took hundreds of hours over 10 months to complete and provided the District with a scientifically valid analysis of the evacuation challenges in Montecito.
Growing Up in Neverland
When I started this column, I knew essentially what I wanted to do. For new endeavors, what you want to do is largely defined by what you can do. And for me, that meant speaking to, about, and for Montecito’s young alumni. Along the way, I learned that good...
Montecito – Chapter 4: A Walk to the Beach
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After an embarrassing dinner party at the Wimbys’ house, Hollis walks the kids to school. Chapter 3 is available online at montecitojournal.net.
Montecito Motor Classic to Honor Car Legend
American automotive designer, author, and photojournalist Peter Brock will be the honoree this year at the Montecito Motor Classic at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in October, I can exclusively reveal. Brock is best known for his work on the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe and the Corvette Stingray. His accomplishments...
A Historical Fiesta Fête
Fiesta fever was palpable when the Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosted its La Fiesta del Museo, chaired by Sharon Bradford, for the first time in two years with 300 traditionally garbed guests helping raise 10% of the popular institution’s annual budget. A colorful variety of musical acts kept the...
Fiesta and Fun at the Polo Fields
It was a very in-tents occasion when Teresa Kuskey, the bubbly founder of the La Boheme dance company, and social gadabout Rick Oshay hosted their annual fiesta bash at the Santa Barbara Polo Club for 175 guests. The fun fête in a giant marquee featured Teresa’s colorful dancers, who led...
New OSB Chair Appointed
Nicholas Burlett is the new chair of Opera Santa Barbara replacing Joan Rutkowski after a four-year reign. Burlett, a graduate of Cornell University, New York, is a director of engineering for an international safety and security software firm and moved to our Eden by the Beach in 2004. “We must...
Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony is proud of its upcoming 2022-23 season, which marks the organization’s milestone 70th anniversary. Understandably so, as the season’s nine concerts boast an impressive list of guest artists including pianist Alessio Bax, jazz saxophone legend Ted Nash, Sinatra crooner Tony DeSare, and two different Grammy-nominated violin soloists in Guillermo Figueroa and Philippe Quint.
Building Context and Style with Jessie Montgomery
Composer-violinist Jessie Montgomery is no stranger to Santa Barbara, having performed several times in the intimate Mary Craig Auditorium at the downtown Museum of Art with the Catalyst Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string foursome from the Sphinx Organization she spearheaded from 2012-20. But that was before George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter-spurred reckoning with racism and a lack of inclusivity that led to a huge upswell in commissions and performing opportunities for Montgomery. Her ability to compose and play music that incorporates influences from Black musical culture to incisive social consciousness to opportunities for improvisation made her one of the more highly sought-after classical musicians of our time, one whose orchestral works alone were programmed in 2021, including many major ensembles, at a rate 20 times higher than it had been a few years earlier.
Finding the Off-beat Flavors of Fiesta
Fiesta isn’t only about music, food, dance, and arts and entertainment reflecting Santa Barbara’s Spanish cultural past and present, there’s also a pretty healthy dose of rock and roll, pop, and more in outdoor locations around town. Most notable are the twin Mercados at De La Guerra Plaza and Mackenzie Park, both returning for the first time in three COVID-complicated years. While Area 51 seems to be MIA after countless years at the midtown marketplace, most of the regulars are back for the evening events that follow dance performances all day long. At the Plaza, that includes False Puppet, Doublewide Kings, Tony Ybarra, Mezcal Martini, the Roosters, and Spencer the Gardener, along with relative newcomers Jackson Gillies, Flannel 101, and Molly Ringwald Project, the latter of which might have blown the roof off at Chase Palm Park at their Concerts in the Park show in mid-July, that is if there was one. The more family-friendly Mackenzie Park, which is also bringing back the carnival with rides and games, will boast the likes of Dusty Jugs/Rincons, Chill Point, Vibe Setters, Heart and Soul, Soul Kool, and Grooveshine, among others. As always, admission is free.
