Washington County, WI

wisfarmer.com

Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'

BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Menacing storm clouds cross Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Menacing storm clouds form over Washington County as a second round of downpours bring a couple more inches of rain. Chime in with your photos and once this passes, we’ll collect your rainfall totals. On a side note, have you.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI

August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins

July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Pledge of Allegiance by Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Students at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI gathered outdoors to witness the raising of the U.S. flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance accompanied by the West Bend Honor Guard. Prior to the Pledge, students gathered in the school gym to listen to...
WEST BEND, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
THERESA, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | James M. Borgen, 80, of Turtle Lake, WI formerly of Allenton

August 3, 2022 – Turtle Lake, WI – James M. Borgen, 80, of Turtle Lake, WI died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Our House Memory Care facility in Rice Lake, WI. He was born May 13, 1942, in Suffolk, Virginia to Morris and Lillian (Hayes) Borgen, and raised in Dallas, WI, He attended Barron High School, class of 1960. He attended college at UW-Stout where he earned his teaching degree.
TURTLE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE

