Netflix's 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Debuts an Electric New Trailer

New Season of ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ To Feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and More
The satirical animated comedy Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return soon for its ninth season. But this time around, the show is set to feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Camilla Cabello, CNCO and Cale Dodds. Specifically, the show will feature music videos from the artists,...
Leslie Grace Responds to Warner Bros. Canceling 'Batgirl'
Leslie Grace has finally responded to the recent announcement from Warner Bros. that Batgirl will not be released. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several behind-the-scenes images and videos of the film’s production, which went on for seven months in Scotland with a budget of $90 million USD. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote in the caption.
Warner Bros. Pulls Six of Its HBO Max-Exclusive Films From the Streamer
Warner Bros. has pulled six of its movies from HBO Max in what appears to be an attempt to cut spending, Variety reported. The films were all advertised as “Max Originals,” meaning that they were exclusively streaming on the service. Among the films were the Seth Rogen-fronted comedy...
'Devotion' Trailer Previews Aerial Action in America's Forgotten War
Following the release of Top Gun: Maverick, Sony Pictures now readies a film titled Devotion, offering more action in the skies. Based on a novel written by Adam Markos, the movie is based on the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War. The film...
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
Willow Unveils Forthcoming Album '<CopingMechanism>'
Willow has announced her forthcoming album <CopingMechanism>. Produced by Willow and Chris Greatti, the new work marks the alternative/indie artist’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to Lately I Feel Everything. Alongside the announcement, Willow has released a new single from the LP titled “hover like a GODDESS.”
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Set Leaks Seem to Reveal Who Takes On the Mantle
Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.
Duckwrth and His Rebellious Musical Approach
Duckwrth announced the Chrome Bull EP will be released on August 26 alongside a vibrant, sex-positive new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd out now. Known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth has collected millions of streams across his catalog and a cult following across the globe. Hypebeast had a chat with the LA-based recording artist regarding his musical inspirations, staying true to his art and more regarding his latest single “Ce Soir”. Read on to learn more.
Get the Goldblum Look With Prada's Just-Released FW22 Runway Coat
Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Body of Work,” landed in stores and online globally earlier this week — but a few standout moments from the runway show, such as the coat that Jeff Goldblum wore, were not available — until now. While...
Artist Elisabeth Smolarz Conducted a Global Survey About the Things People Collect
The new book is available to purchase via Spector. Everyone has a certain object, record or item that holds sentimental value to them. Whether attached to a family memory, a partner or achievement, we silently attribute meaning to these objects — almost like talismans that carry a symbolic weight within a given space.
Yolopark Releases Gigantic 25-Inch IIES Optimus Prime Figure
Yolopark has just debuted its largest iteration of Optimus Prime from the Transformers film Bumblebee. Standing over two feet in height, the figure features the brand’s first internal linkage endoskeleton structure (IIES) for the impressive articulation of up to 333 moveable joints. Each movement is fluid thanks to a...
Warner Bros. Will Not be Releasing 'Batgirl'
Warner Bros. has officially canned the release of Batgirl. Said to have underperformed in a test screening, the film, estimated to have cost between $70 – $90 million USD, will no longer be making a theatrical release nor be available on HBO MAX streaming services. Staring Leslie Grace, alongside...
The Weeknd Enlists Summer Walker for “Best Friends (Remix)”
The Weeknd has enlisted R&B songstress Summer Walker for a remix of his Dawn FM track, “Best Friends.”. With Walker, the sultry track receives an added layer of appeal. “Tryna turn the time back/Keep it as a friendship, we already tried that/When you gonna face it?/We’re on the other side/Know too much already/Don’t wanna fake it, fake it/If it wasn’t for the heat of the moment (Yeah)/And if you weren’t like that, like that/Don’t want to send you right back, right back,” sings Summer Walker in her verse.
Palace Shares its Champion Store Exclusive Capsule Collection
Unveiled in its Fall 2022 collection full look, Palace Skateboards is now gearing up to release its Champion Store Exclusive capsule. Set to accompany the Week 1 Drop of its latest seasonal range, the collection will be available in-store only at the British imprint’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo locations.
HBO Max and Discovery Plus To Merge Into One Streaming Giant
Warner Bros. Discovery will merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus into one larger streaming service, CEO David Zaslav confirmed in a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday via Variety. The media giant has not yet disclosed the name of the new platform, though it did set a launch date in the U.S. for next summer.
Dover Street Market and Cherry Los Angeles Collide for an Exclusive Collection
After launching its new retro-themed Cherry General Store on Melrose Avenue, Cherry Los Angeles now partners with London-based retailer Dover Street Market for an exclusive capsule. Carrying over its nostalgic American aesthetics reminiscent of old Westerns and baseball games, Cherry serves up a range of unisex headwear and apparel. Highlighted...
Garou Arc in 'One-Punch Man' Concludes After Seven Years
After seven long years, the Garou Arc from One-Punch Man‘s The Human Monster Saga has concluded. Garou, the former disciple of Bang was first introduced alongside the Monster Association where he received the name “Hero Hunter” due to his targeting of heroes. Wrapping up in a massive...
