All things trains at North Platte Rail Days
North Platte Rail Days offers nirvana for train buffs. One could tell that already Friday morning, the opening day of the three-day festival, by the license plates from 16 states in the Golden Spike Tower parking lot. Many were there for the first of seven bus tours of Bailey Yard...
Letter to the Editor: Good Fellows, indeed
Recently, upon returning home from vacation, we discovered our refrigerator was not working. We called Fellows Home Appliance, and within 30 minutes of calling on a late Friday afternoon, Stephen was here to check what the issue might be. He decided he needed to take the refrigerator to their shop. He brought a loaner that we could use to keep our refrigerated food items. The following Friday, after everything appeared to be working as it should, he returned our refrigerator and picked up the loaner.
617 -619 W 6th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Work to begin Monday on south river bridge on Jeffers
Midlands Contracting, Inc. will begin water main replacement on Monday beginning at the south river bridge on Jeffers Street and heading north along the east lane of the one-ways. Work will progress from south to north along the one-ways and continue until project is complete, according to a press release...
Property valuations must follow state statute
Property valuations sometimes trigger questions and concerns for area residents when they find assessment of their property has risen. State statute dictates specifically how valuations are determined, County Assessor Julie Stenger said. Monday, Stenger’s office presented its three-year property assessment plan to the Lincoln County commissioners. In that report, her...
Jim Paloucek: Ruminations on Rec, rails and rent rates
Hot and humid weather encourages thoughts on random topics; maybe it is all the time spent inside where the air-conditioner hum rules the day. In any event, here are some observations on scattered topics recently in our local news. Recreation Center: The community committee that has been studying the recreation...
Great Plains Health, UNMC partnership provides fast track to nursing career
Great Plains Health is collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing for accelerated clinicals in North Platte for the bachelor of science in nursing program. A ceremonial signing of the agreement was held Thursday afternoon in North Platte. Qualified applicants with bachelor’s degrees can complete the...
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
NPCC volleyball prepares for 2022 season
The North Platte Community College volleyball team isn’t shying away from how young the team is this season. Like with every cycle at the two-year junior college level, though, the youth — and to an extent, the inexperience — leaves the door open for many to step up and fill the team’s needs.
Altig scores hole-in-one
Kurt Altig, North Platte High School head football coach, scored a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Indian Meadows Golf Course on July 9. Altig hit the 130-yard shot with a gap wedge. The day was a family golf outing and witnesses to the shot were his wife, Nikki; daughter, Makenna; and son, Kade. It was his first hole-in-one.
Grant native named a top young football coach in Texas
Grant native Chris Softley has been named to Dave Campbell's "Texas Football" "40 Under 40" list of top young coaches in the state. "Few private school coaches have been as consistent as Softley, who is 56-15 with the Eagles while guiding them to the 2019 TAPPS Division III title game," the magazine said about Softley.
