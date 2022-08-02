ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
Face Taping For Wrinkles: Does It Work? A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Another day, another TikTok beauty trend that has us calling up our dermatologists at warp speed. But on a scale from cute to cringeworthy (ahem, sunscreen contouring), this one hovers center: Ever come across face taping?. The trick went viral after one user documented her results after sleeping with pieces...
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
Do collagen supplements really work?

Collagen supplements are one of the more controversial tools within the beauty and wellness worlds. In the search for effective ways to help boost youthfulness, the suggestion of simply sipping a drink, chewing a gummy or popping a powder into your smoothie sounds tempting, but can it really boost your beauty from the inside-out?
Could Ditching Serums Actually Give You Better Skin?

Gone are the days when the simple 'cleanse, tone and moisturise' routine was more than enough to look after skin. Now, social media trends, an abundance of brands, and a better understanding of the fabric of the skin has given us access to more products than we could ever have imagined. But if you ask dermatologists, one is arguably more popular than the rest: the targeted serum.
Copy Rihanna's glow for less: The best-selling Fenty Skin dual action moisturizer and SPF is currently reduced on Amazon by 11% and shoppers say it brightens skin fast

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. There’s no doubt that Rihanna’s skin has a certain glow. And if you’re wondering whether it is...
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?

Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
It’s Official: These Are The 5 Best Anti-Aging Serums—According to a Dermatologist

Click here to read the full article. Nobody can escape aging; it’s simply part of the wonderful cycle that is life. And with aging comes physical changes to the body, one example being your skin. It’s only natural for your skin to experience some or all of the following as time passes: wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, sagging, hyperpigmentation and lack of moisture. Again, this is normal. If you’re noticing these visible signs of aging, we’re not here to tell you these changes are bad and that you must fix them. Instead, we’d like to explain why your skin might look...
TikTok Made Me Buy It: The Natural Underarm Soap That Keeps Body Odor at Bay

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From the-world-is-on-fire stress sweat to the excess body odor that inevitably comes with summer, I’ve been thinking a lot about perspiration lately— more specifically how best to keep it (and my exorbitant dry-cleaning bill) at bay.
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail

My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
Everyone's Talking About Baby Botox, But What Is It, and Is It Right for You?

It’s not uncommon for the word “Botox” to conjure images of frozen faces, permanently surprised expressions, or smiles that just don’t look quite right. This is clearly not the average person’s goal, which begs the question: Is smoothing wrinkles really worth it if you can no longer make the typical human facial expressions? For many of us, the answer is no.
