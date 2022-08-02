Click here to read the full article. Nobody can escape aging; it’s simply part of the wonderful cycle that is life. And with aging comes physical changes to the body, one example being your skin. It’s only natural for your skin to experience some or all of the following as time passes: wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, sagging, hyperpigmentation and lack of moisture. Again, this is normal. If you’re noticing these visible signs of aging, we’re not here to tell you these changes are bad and that you must fix them. Instead, we’d like to explain why your skin might look...

SKIN CARE ・ 12 HOURS AGO