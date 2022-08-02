Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
BBC
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Birmingham: Men convicted after boy paralysed in shooting
Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann...
BBC
Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard. Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fourth murder arrest over missing student nurse
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who vanished in south London last month. Student nurse Owami Davies, 24, was captured on CCTV in the company of a man on Derby Road, Croydon on 7 July - the night she was last seen alive. The...
BBC
Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments
Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
BBC
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
dailyphew.com
Shelter Dog Learns How To Smile To Capture The Hearts Of Adopters
Ending up at an animal shelter doesn’t give a dog much reason to smile, but the staff at Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California, are highlighting one dog who is doing just that to help her find a forever home. Riley was brought into their shelter in late...
BBC
Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland. Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford. Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
BBC
Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog
A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
Jimi Goodman identified as woman who fell & died at Empower Field at Mile High
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who fell to her death at Empower Field at Mile High. Jimi Goodman, 48, fell off of an escalator on the southwest side of the stadium.Police say Goodman was sitting on the railing before falling.Goodman was attending a Kenny Chesney concert. The country music star said he was devastated to hear the news.Medical experts say her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.This is the third death investigation at Empower Field since 2015.
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Shock as Couple Find 'Secret' Safe Hidden in Floor After Lifting Carpet
"It was literally, underneath the carpet, and under a bit of wooden flooring there as well, completely secret," the man said.
BBC
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
