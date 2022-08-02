The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who fell to her death at Empower Field at Mile High. Jimi Goodman, 48, fell off of an escalator on the southwest side of the stadium.Police say Goodman was sitting on the railing before falling.Goodman was attending a Kenny Chesney concert. The country music star said he was devastated to hear the news.Medical experts say her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.This is the third death investigation at Empower Field since 2015.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO