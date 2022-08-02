ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
French sailor survives 16 hours in capsized boat in Atlantic

A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours at sea by using an air bubble inside his boat after it capsized. The 12-metre vessel, which had set sail from Portugal's capital Lisbon, sent out a distress signal late on Monday evening from the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish coastguards found the upturned...
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
Birmingham: Men convicted after boy paralysed in shooting

Two men and a teenager have been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann...
Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments

Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'

Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland. Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford. Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local...
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair

A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog

A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
Jimi Goodman identified as woman who fell & died at Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who fell to her death at Empower Field at Mile High. Jimi Goodman, 48, fell off of an escalator on the southwest side of the stadium.Police say Goodman was sitting on the railing before falling.Goodman was attending a Kenny Chesney concert. The country music star said he was devastated to hear the news.Medical experts say her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.This is the third death investigation at Empower Field since 2015.
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning

Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
