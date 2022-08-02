Read on hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
Take Another Look at the ERL x Dior B9S Skate Shoes
After teasing a series of collaborative footwear silhouettes with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack,. Men‘s footwear designer Thibo Denis now reveals a new skate silhouette in collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz. Pre-emptively dubbed the “ERL x Dior B9S,” the silhouette echoes the chunky retro aesthetic of its B713 sneaker with a thick padded tongue and wide laces.
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
Get the Goldblum Look With Prada's Just-Released FW22 Runway Coat
Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Body of Work,” landed in stores and online globally earlier this week — but a few standout moments from the runway show, such as the coat that Jeff Goldblum wore, were not available — until now. While...
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90
While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
Ant Kai Crafts a Custom sacai x Nike LDWaffle “Boro”
Sneaker customizer Ant Kai has crafted a custom pair of sacai x LDWaffle “Boro” inspired by traditional Japanese Sashiko stitching found on previous official releases such as with the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 4. Building upon a pair of all-white sacai x Nike LDWaffles as the base, Kai stitched crosses on the toe box, dashes on the side panels, and waves across the lateral swooshes. Overlaid fabrics were taken from thrifted denim and white fabrics were sourced from a Japanese fabric store. Additional details include dyed blue outsoles, aged double-stack midsoles, and custom tongue tags.
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
Foam Fingers Cover This Nike Dunk Low
Celebrating its tie to sporting, Nike is now readying a Dunk Low release centered around the iconic sports paraphernalia item. Also known as a foam hand, the item is commonly worn by fans to show their support for a specific team. Foam fingers express an oversized extended index finger design constructed of open-celled foam and silk-screened with a team name, logo, or slogan.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: See This Month's Roundup of Apparel, Footwear and Home Decor
With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.
F/CE.® Proves Less is More for FW22
Following its rodeo-inspired capsule with Wrangler earlier this year, Japanese imprint F/CE.® now delivers its Fall/Winter 2022 “Germany” collection lookbook centering around the idea of “Less is More.” Consistent with the brand’s past offerings, the upcoming assortment is both elevated and functional, adding wearable dashes of creativity to cold-weather layering.
Palace Shares its Champion Store Exclusive Capsule Collection
Unveiled in its Fall 2022 collection full look, Palace Skateboards is now gearing up to release its Champion Store Exclusive capsule. Set to accompany the Week 1 Drop of its latest seasonal range, the collection will be available in-store only at the British imprint’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo locations.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
Take a Dive With BOTTER’s New Campaign
2022 ANDAM Fashion Award-winning brand BOTTER has unveiled its latest campaign. Titled “The Dive,” the Netherlands-founded and Paris-based label looks into its Caribbean and aquatic roots. Specifically, BOTTER highlights the life-giving properties of water, which remains a focal point for the brand’s work. Centering on the Olympic sport of platform diving, the campaign story exhibits the artistry, safety and security that surrounds water. Connecting to BOTTER’s Caribean heritage, “The Dive” celebrates Yona Knight-Widsom who was the first Jamaican platform diver to compete at the Olympics.
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"
And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
New Era and Yohji Yamamoto Reunite for FW22 Staples
Following a collaboration with Playboy, Yohji Yamamoto and New Era continue their longstanding partnership with a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection featuring Yamamoto’s “Mikaeri Bijin” artwork. Mikaeri Bijin is a unique Japanese term describing a beautiful woman looking back over her shoulder — a pose popular amongst ukiyo-e artists of the Edo period which later translated to trends impacting the design of contemporary kimonos and styling found in fashion magazines.
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 574 "Conversations Amongst Us" Receives a Release Date
Following special iterations of the 2002R, 550, and KAWHI II silhouettes, Joe Freshgoods rounds out the New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us” pack with a minimalist take on the 574. The project is led by Freshgoods and was carried out by an all-Black product team named the Black Soles which aims to deliver an authentic story of the Black experience — connecting and inspiring creatives in every industry.
