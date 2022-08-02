Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt

Read on hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90
While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
Foam Fingers Cover This Nike Dunk Low
Celebrating its tie to sporting, Nike is now readying a Dunk Low release centered around the iconic sports paraphernalia item. Also known as a foam hand, the item is commonly worn by fans to show their support for a specific team. Foam fingers express an oversized extended index finger design constructed of open-celled foam and silk-screened with a team name, logo, or slogan.
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
Take Another Look at the ERL x Dior B9S Skate Shoes
After teasing a series of collaborative footwear silhouettes with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack,. Men‘s footwear designer Thibo Denis now reveals a new skate silhouette in collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz. Pre-emptively dubbed the “ERL x Dior B9S,” the silhouette echoes the chunky retro aesthetic of its B713 sneaker with a thick padded tongue and wide laces.
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
Official Images of the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low
Of all the retro silhouettes in Jordan Brand‘s repertoire, there are few that are having a more eventful year than the Air Jordan 2. The silhouette has ran the gamut of collaborators thus far as projects alongside Maison Château Rouge, global Colombian icon J Balvin and A Ma Maniére have revealed, and it will only continue to add more entries as the year proceeds. The next iteration to be officially uncovered is the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low which comes packed chock-full of small-yet-striking details.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: See This Month's Roundup of Apparel, Footwear and Home Decor
With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.
Naomi Osaka Enlists Sister Mari Osaka for Design of New Yonex EZONE 98 Tennis Racket
Yonex has just debuted Naomi Osaka‘s newest signature EZONE 98 tennis racket. This time around, the racket enlists Naomi Osaka’s sister Mari Osaka for a family-spirited design. “My sister and I have always talked about designing a racquet and to see it come to life is really special...
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is Making a Return
Jordan Brand fans have celebrated the return of several classic colorways in 2022. Most notably, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” and Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” are slated to release this October. Adding to this lineup of retros, the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” reissue joins Jordan Brand’s fall offerings. Last spotted in 2011, this retro comes just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7.
F/CE.® Proves Less is More for FW22
Following its rodeo-inspired capsule with Wrangler earlier this year, Japanese imprint F/CE.® now delivers its Fall/Winter 2022 “Germany” collection lookbook centering around the idea of “Less is More.” Consistent with the brand’s past offerings, the upcoming assortment is both elevated and functional, adding wearable dashes of creativity to cold-weather layering.
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
Nike Readies Air Force 1 Sculpt in "Sail"
As we begin to approach the end of Summer, is beginning to transition from bright flashy tones to soft hues and cozy fabrics. One of its latest introductions is a new take on the high-top Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt dressed in soothing “Sail,” “Phantom,” and “Sesame” hues.
Take a Dive With BOTTER’s New Campaign
2022 ANDAM Fashion Award-winning brand BOTTER has unveiled its latest campaign. Titled “The Dive,” the Netherlands-founded and Paris-based label looks into its Caribbean and aquatic roots. Specifically, BOTTER highlights the life-giving properties of water, which remains a focal point for the brand’s work. Centering on the Olympic sport of platform diving, the campaign story exhibits the artistry, safety and security that surrounds water. Connecting to BOTTER’s Caribean heritage, “The Dive” celebrates Yona Knight-Widsom who was the first Jamaican platform diver to compete at the Olympics.
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
