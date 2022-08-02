ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Strong storm takes down trees, power lines in Hollis

HOLLIS, N.H. — Several roads were closed Friday afternoon in Hollis after a quick but powerful storm blew through. The storm system cut through southern New Hampshire, bringing down trees and power lines. Wood Lane in Hollis was blocked off after a utility pole fell in the road, and a tree fell onto power lines on Federal Hill Road, forcing that road's closure.
HOLLIS, NH
NECN

Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region

A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
HOLLIS, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Meeting about exit 4A project delayed because of hot weather

DERRY, N.H. — A meeting about the I-93 exit 4A ramp construction project has been postponed Thursday because of the hot weather. Department of Transportation officials said the meeting that was planned for Thursday night at the West Running Brook School in Derry will be rescheduled in the near future.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Cyanobacteria bloom reported at Amherst lake

AMHERST, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is reporting a cyanobacteria bloom on Baboosic Lake. The advisory is a precautionary measure for those who use the lake for recreation. Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick if they come into contact with it. Symptoms include irritation...
AMHERST, NH
#Humid#Heading South#Severe Weather
WMUR.com

Hot air balloon rally returns to Pittsfield this weekend

PITTSFIELD, N.H. — The sky over Pittsfield will be colorful this weekend as the annual hot air balloon rally returns to town. Suncook Valley Rotary Club is hosting the event along with Over the Moon Farmstead. They will be celebrating 40 years of the rally. Twelve pilots will fly...
PITTSFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers

Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
SEABROOK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire

SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
SANDWICH, NH
Weather
Environment
manchesterinklink.com

Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
MANCHESTER, NH
WDBO

Baby zebra born at Maine zoo

YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
Deerfield Valley News

Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town

Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire

Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH

