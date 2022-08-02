Read on www.wmur.com
Video: Hot, humid Thursday with scattered storms; Heat advisory posted for this afternoon
Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in today. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Use all the common sense rules for high heat and humidity today, stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
Strong storm takes down trees, power lines in Hollis
HOLLIS, N.H. — Several roads were closed Friday afternoon in Hollis after a quick but powerful storm blew through. The storm system cut through southern New Hampshire, bringing down trees and power lines. Wood Lane in Hollis was blocked off after a utility pole fell in the road, and a tree fell onto power lines on Federal Hill Road, forcing that road's closure.
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
High humidity, spotty showers expected Friday after record-breaking heat hit New Hampshire Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be very humid Friday with another chance for on-and-off showers or storms to pop up. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years.
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
Meeting about exit 4A project delayed because of hot weather
DERRY, N.H. — A meeting about the I-93 exit 4A ramp construction project has been postponed Thursday because of the hot weather. Department of Transportation officials said the meeting that was planned for Thursday night at the West Running Brook School in Derry will be rescheduled in the near future.
All about Ashland: Monday on NH Chronicle
Looking for a fun day trip? We’ve found a spot just off 93 with lots to love…all about Ashland - Monday on NH Chronicle.
Cyanobacteria bloom reported at Amherst lake
AMHERST, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is reporting a cyanobacteria bloom on Baboosic Lake. The advisory is a precautionary measure for those who use the lake for recreation. Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick if they come into contact with it. Symptoms include irritation...
Hot air balloon rally returns to Pittsfield this weekend
PITTSFIELD, N.H. — The sky over Pittsfield will be colorful this weekend as the annual hot air balloon rally returns to town. Suncook Valley Rotary Club is hosting the event along with Over the Moon Farmstead. They will be celebrating 40 years of the rally. Twelve pilots will fly...
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
‘Pack a Pack’ drive continues; goal is to help 3,000 New Hampshire students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual “Pack a Pack” drive to benefit New Hampshire students in need wraps up this weekend. The goal is to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for 3,000 children across New Hampshire. >> How to donate: Send cash | Buy supplies through Amazon...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Baby zebra born at Maine zoo
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
