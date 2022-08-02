Read on www.wsjmsports.com
Detroit Tigers' Al Avila took over 7 years ago. Here's how he has managed the roster
The unofficial start of the Detroit Tigers' rebuild has long been seen as the trade deadline in July 2017, when the team began to clean house. That's when they sent away J.D. Martinez, with Justin Verlander departing in August, as well as other key pieces in Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, coach Dennis Allen described the injury as “significant.” In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I’m doing great and in good spirits. ... I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out,” Monday said on Instagram.
Steve Smith Sr. pulls drastic 180 on Dan Campbell and Lions: "They're close"
The Lions are a trendy pick to make some noise this season and perhaps push for a playoff spot. Count Smith among their backers: the train is still on the tracks.
Observations: Punches Fly at Detroit Lions Practice
Detroit Lions practice gets very chippy on Day 8 of training camp.
With 'survivor's guilt' behind him, Frank Ragnow ready to lead Detroit Lions OL again
As much as he hated it at the time, Frank Ragnow admits now that undergoing toe surgery last October was the right move for his career. Ragnow has been a regular participant in Detroit Lions practices since the spring and has shown no residual from the torn plantar plate that prematurely ended his season in 2021.
The one Twin Correa didn't want traded
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Twins’ clubhouse as engaged with the ebbs and flows and ups and downs of the Trade Deadline as Carlos Correa. The Twins’ superstar shortstop has been in and out of manager Rocco Baldelli’s office over the past week, making his feelings known about possible trade targets and his perception of the club’s needs.
