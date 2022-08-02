ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played four seasons for Auburn, was hurt at practice Tuesday. A day later, coach Dennis Allen described the injury as “significant.” In a social media post, Monday said he will have surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “I’m doing great and in good spirits. ... I’m planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out,” Monday said on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
City
Homer, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
MLB

The one Twin Correa didn't want traded

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Twins’ clubhouse as engaged with the ebbs and flows and ups and downs of the Trade Deadline as ﻿Carlos Correa﻿. The Twins’ superstar shortstop has been in and out of manager Rocco Baldelli’s office over the past week, making his feelings known about possible trade targets and his perception of the club’s needs.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy