New York City, NY

Chow Down at the Highlands Clam Fest

Two days before the annual Highlands Clam Fest, clammer Bill Mount takes his boat out into Raritan Bay, rakes up more than 2,000 hard clams, and drops them off at the depuration plant in Highlands for cleansing. The day of the festival, he takes the hard clams two blocks west to Huddy Park, where he and his family steam, season and sell them. The clams and other seafood sold by Mount and local restaurants come from nearby bay and ocean waters and are as fresh and tasty as anywhere on the East Coast.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.

For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
mahoningmatters.com

20 photos of NYC in the 1950s

The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

