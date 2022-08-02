Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Related
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
norwoodnews.org
Heat Advisory in Effect from Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. to Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., Highs of 100 Degrees Possible
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory which will be in effect from 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 to Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. NWS officials said heat index values indicate that temperatures of around 100 are expected in The Bronx and in all of New York City, with high humidity forecast which may cause heat related illnesses to occur.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
New Jersey Monthly
Chow Down at the Highlands Clam Fest
Two days before the annual Highlands Clam Fest, clammer Bill Mount takes his boat out into Raritan Bay, rakes up more than 2,000 hard clams, and drops them off at the depuration plant in Highlands for cleansing. The day of the festival, he takes the hard clams two blocks west to Huddy Park, where he and his family steam, season and sell them. The clams and other seafood sold by Mount and local restaurants come from nearby bay and ocean waters and are as fresh and tasty as anywhere on the East Coast.
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
IN THIS ARTICLE
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
Cleanup underway after gas main struck in Mohegan Lake
News 12 was told a contractor hit a gas line in the parking lot of Sunmark Credit Union.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Overnight fire destroys large home in Morristown
An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Morristown.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
NBC New York
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
2 pedestrians dead, several other people hurt in crash in Inwood
Surveillance video indicates one car sped through a red light in the intersection.
Comments / 0