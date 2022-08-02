GoldStars Tribute Wall coming to Laurel￼

bizmonthly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
Commercial Observer
Frederick Apartment Community Commands $85M
Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village
SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
fox5dc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
mocoshow.com
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4
Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
It started with a Tobacco Barn
Barn wedding venues have grown in popularity over the past several years, and when Cindy Bliss found herself back on the family farm, as well as the owner of a spacious, authentic tobacco barn, she made it a source of income as the only permitted tobacco barn for events and weddings in Charles County. Her […]
Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York
LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m. Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home. Medics took them to the hospital […]
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
spinsheet.com
Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County
New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
mocoshow.com
New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th
The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
mocoshow.com
CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month
CVS will close its location at the Twinbrook Center (2210 Veirs Mill Rd. in Rockville), according to signage posted inside the store (photo below sent in by Tom Carlson). The store’s closing date is August 29th. The store initially opened back in 1957 as a People’s Drug– the company purchased by CVS back in 1990.
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
Comments / 0