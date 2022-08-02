GoldStars Tribute Wall coming to Laurel￼

Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:

