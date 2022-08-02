ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

GoldStars Tribute Wall coming to Laurel￼

By The Business Monthly
Business Monthly
 2 days ago
bizmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?

My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Frederick Apartment Community Commands $85M

Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Laurel, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village

SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
fox5dc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently

Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Volunteers#Goldstars Tribute Wall#The Tribute Wall#American Legion Post 60#The American Legion
macaronikid.com

🍪 Where To Buy Cookies Locally For Chocolate Chip Cookie Day On 8/4

Chick-Fil-A Various locations throughout Anne Arundel County. Specially priced dozen and double dozen chocolate cookies on 8/4. Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Hanover, Linthicum Heights. Free Chocolate Chip Cookie on 8/4 for members with purchase. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

It started with a Tobacco Barn

Barn wedding venues have grown in popularity over the past several years, and when Cindy Bliss found herself back on the family farm, as well as the owner of a spacious, authentic tobacco barn, she made it a source of income as the only permitted tobacco barn for events and weddings in Charles County. Her […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York

LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m. Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home. Medics took them to the hospital […]
POTOMAC, MD
visitfauquier.com

Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA

Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
MARSHALL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
spinsheet.com

Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County

New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church

With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th

The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month

CVS will close its location at the Twinbrook Center (2210 Veirs Mill Rd. in Rockville), according to signage posted inside the store (photo below sent in by Tom Carlson). The store’s closing date is August 29th. The store initially opened back in 1957 as a People’s Drug– the company purchased by CVS back in 1990.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy