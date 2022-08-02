ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Crypto Firm Nomad Hit By $190 Million Theft

By Elizabeth Howcroft
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Hackers stole nearly $200 million from US crypto firm

Nomad, a San Francisco-based crypto firm, has lost $190 million worth of its digital currency in a series of thefts, blockchain security firm PeckShield told Reuters on Tuesday. The crypto firm said on Twitter that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter. “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Thefts#Web3#Reuters#Trm Labs#Elliptic
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
International Business Times

No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says

Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC

Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock

Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
BUSINESS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Canada Seizes 'Ghost Guns,' 3D-printed Gun Parts

Canada said on Wednesday it intercepted gun parts sent into the country through international mail, leading authorities to seize "ghost guns" and related 3-D printing equipment from two locations in British Columbia. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are not marked with a serial number and are difficult for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Multimillion-dollar Solana crypto theft linked to Slope mobile wallet

Earlier this week, thousands of crypto wallets connected to the Solana ecosystem were drained by attackers who used owners’ private keys to steal both Solana (SOL) and USD Coin (USDC). Solana now says that, after an investigation “by developers, ecosystem teams, and security auditors,” it’s linked the attack to accounts tied to the Slope mobile wallet app.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy