KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
ktmoradio.com
Contracts Awarded for SE Missouri Road Projects
SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. A $2,590,299 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co. for 26.9 miles of pavement resurfacing on multiple routes, including: Route TT in Dunklin County; Route NN in Scott and Mississippi counties.
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
ktmoradio.com
Council Hears Hospital Update
You may have noticed activity around the old hospital facility. Kennett City Councilman Bill Palmer reported at last night’s Council meeting that there’s work going on there. Some of the improvements the new owners expect to make is a new entrance feature added to the hospital’s front, making...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
ktmoradio.com
Fall Opening Expected for Campbell Shooting Range
It’s taken a while but the new shooting range at Campbell is slated for completion in the fall. Eric Heuring with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the range is located off Highway 62, three miles west of Campbell. Heuring says MDC agents in SE Missouri get calls all...
thecash-book.com
Orchard to delay school hours due to bus driver shortage
Orchard Drive Elementary School will open and close an hour later this upcoming school year due to the shortage of bus drivers in the Jackson R-2 School District. The school day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m., starting the first day of school on Aug. 22.
KFVS12
Traffic moving slowly after 4-vehicle crash on I-55 near 91 mile marker
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic is moving slowly after a crash on Interstate 55 near the 91 mile marker. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said approximately four vehicles, including one semi, were involved in the crash. He said no injuries were reported.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrests in Scott and Stoddard Counties
A Campbell man was arrested by the MSHP Tuesday in Scott County. 42 year old Ronald Cruz was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Scott County jail. Yesterday afternoon the Patrol arrested 43...
kbsi23.com
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
ktmoradio.com
Save Money on Back to School Supplies This Weekend
You can save some money this weekend as you get your kids ready for school. The Missouri Sales Tax Holiday runs through Sunday, and according to Kennett Chamber Executive Melissa Combs it focuses on back to school supplies. You’re saving about 10% when shopping in Kennett as both the city...
KFVS12
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
mymoinfo.com
Wayne County Election Results
(Wayne County) Just under 21 percent of the registered voters in Wayne County voted in Tuesday’s election. Jack Sadler has the vote totals.
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
KFVS12
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave
A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KBSI) – A motorcycle driver died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday in Malden. The driver of the other vehicle faces charges. It happened near State Hwy. J and Palo Verde Street between a motorcycle and vehicle on July 31, according to the Malden Department of Public Safety.
ktmoradio.com
Malden Woman Charged in Deadly Traffic Crash Arraigned
A Malden woman, charged in connection with a traffic accident that killed a Bernie man, will be back in court next week. 45 year old Tawny Divietro was arraigned Tuesday. She is charged with DWI – death of another not a passenger. Malden Police say the accident involving Divietro’s...
KFVS12
Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4. Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m. While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway...
