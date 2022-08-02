A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO