China

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
#Hong Kong
TechCrunch

Spread eyes strawberries and alternative meat following Series A raise

Spread has also been pushing to bring down the cost of its produce over the past decade. Vertical farming may be a novelty with its own built-in advantages (less water and land use, no pesticides, etc.), but being truly competitive on the grocery store shelves means — at very least — matching the price of existing produce.
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

Former Best Buy Store Manager Makes History, Launches Black-Owned Vegan Beauty and Cosmetic Brand

Meet Stefan McClinnahan, the founder and president of Olazion, one of the fastest-growing Black-owned beauty and cosmetics company. Based in Reston, Va., his brand offers a variety of vegan products that include a luxurious offering of various body wash, hand soaps, lotions, body sprays, body butters, sugar scrubs, fragrances, laundry detergent, deodorant, and soon baby wash.
RESTON, VA
Fast Company

Cell-cultivated meat could make cruelty-free exotic animal meat a reality

If you follow the food tech space, cell-cultured beef, chicken, and fish—that is, real meat grown from animal cells rather than slaughtered animals—are practically old hat by now. Berkeley-based Upside Foods just raised a whopping $400 million in funding as the company prepares to bring its first consumer product to market: cell-cultured chicken, made in partnership with chef Dominique Crenn. Elsewhere in the San Francisco Bay area, SCiFi Foods took in $22 million from investors as the company develops a scalable process for its premier product, which will be hybrid plant-based and cell-cultured beef. In Israel, food tech company SuperMeat recently received a grant to develop an open-source platform that’s meant to help the entire cell-cultured meat industry expand while keeping costs down.
AGRICULTURE
