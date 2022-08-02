Read on www.11alive.com
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Police find man shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a call of a person down along the street around at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. When...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says
ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Man shot while playing with a gun at Atlantic Station apartment, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while playing with a gun on Thursday at an Atlantic Station apartment. Atlanta Police said a group was playing with a gun when it went off and injured one of them. It happened at 17th Street and State Street in an apartment. Police said the man is in critical condition at the hospital, and he was taken into surgery. The man is in his 20s, officers said.
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Man attempts to get inside off-duty APD officer's home, police say
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer said a man tried to get inside his car and his home Thursday evening. Officers responded to a home at Proctor Street NW for an attempted home invasion call. The off-duty officer said he confronted the suspect, according to APD. That's when...
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
fox5atlanta.com
Search for gunman who shot 2-year-old boy
Atlanta police said the gunman who fired into a car in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday was targeting its occupants. The shooting left a toddler, who was buckled in the backseat of the car, in critical condition.
Pellet gun confiscated at Riverdale Middle School in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Clayton County are concerned after a pellet gun was confiscated from students at Riverdale Middle School. According to district officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Two students were involved in a play fight and one pulled out a gun at one point.
CBS 46
3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials confirmed to CBS46 News three people are dead and multiple others were injured in shootings in less than a two-hour span in the city on Thursday afternoon. “This police department is making an appeal. When you’re angry, put the weapons down. Walk away...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
