Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
Video shows 'Cop City' protesters confront police officers, developer says

ATLANTA - Vandals destroyed a work crew’s truck near the site of a controversial planned training facility for Atlanta police and first responders. This happened just days before officers in tactical gear fanned out around what opponents call "Cop City." The Blackhall Group owns property near that future training...
ATLANTA, GA
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
Man shot while playing with a gun at Atlantic Station apartment, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot while playing with a gun on Thursday at an Atlantic Station apartment. Atlanta Police said a group was playing with a gun when it went off and injured one of them. It happened at 17th Street and State Street in an apartment. Police said the man is in critical condition at the hospital, and he was taken into surgery. The man is in his 20s, officers said.
ATLANTA, GA
Search for gunman who shot 2-year-old boy

Atlanta police said the gunman who fired into a car in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday was targeting its occupants. The shooting left a toddler, who was buckled in the backseat of the car, in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents

ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
ATLANTA, GA
