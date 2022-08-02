ATLANTA — A man was shot while playing with a gun on Thursday at an Atlantic Station apartment. Atlanta Police said a group was playing with a gun when it went off and injured one of them. It happened at 17th Street and State Street in an apartment. Police said the man is in critical condition at the hospital, and he was taken into surgery. The man is in his 20s, officers said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO