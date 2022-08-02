Maryland Commerce retains Marriner as agency of record￼

bizmonthly.com
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
Bay Net
Hogan Releases Maryland’s State And Local Fiscal Recovery Report
Business Monthly
Celebree to open franchise in St. John project ￼
Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties for a 10,567-square-foot space at Melford Town Center, in Bowie, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February. The facility will...
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
wypr.org
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
Business Monthly
MEA announces $1.4M in awards under OPEN Energy Program￼
The Maryland Energy Administration has selected four awardees for its fiscal 2022 OPEN Energy Program. The four awards total $1.4 million in funding to help advance the state’s energy goals in innovative ways. MEA launched the OPEN Energy Program to provide an opportunity to receive and award proposals for...
Commercial Observer
Frederick Apartment Community Commands $85M
Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Declares August as Immunization Awareness Month, State of Maryland Has Administered Nearly 12.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccines
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month in the State of Maryland, encouraging Marylanders to stay COVIDReady by staying up to date on vaccines and boosters—especially as back-to-school season begins. Read the governor’s Immunization Awareness Month proclamation. “The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a...
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Tax Free Shopping Week August 2022
Maryland tax free shopping week 2022 is August 14-20, 2022. Tax Free Shopping week means that qualifying clothes and shoes under $100 each will not have the regular 6% sales tax added to the purchase during the tax free shopping time period. In 2020, the state added the first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free. (Backpacks used to be excluded from the tax free week special.)
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
WTOP
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
