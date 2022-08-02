Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning

Read on www.wkok.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Multiple fatalities confirmed in Luzerne County fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck and more victims are believed to be inside the home. A Lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that three deceased have been removed from the scene, with more expected to be removed as time progresses. The victim’s […]
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident
The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
State Police in Montoursville issue missing endangered person advisory for two-year-old
Cogan Station, Pa. —A two-year-old child who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. inside her bed on Aug. 3 has been reported as a missing endangered person by State Police. Jaylynn Shaylor is described as 30 inches tall, 35 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing a pull-up diaper, according to a release from State Police in Montoursville. Shaylor was inside a residence near the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road prior to being reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. State Police said they believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on the missing child is being asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
Crews cut driver from car after wreck in Dupont
DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County. It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont. Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer. The driver of the car became trapped. Crews say they cut...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Skeletal Remains In Dauphin County Identified
STEELTON – Dauphin County authorities identified skeletal remains found July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton. The remains were identified as Goldie Smith, who was listed as a missing person by the Steelton Borough Police on September 9, 2021. The investigation is still ongoing and at this time there is no cause or manner of death. Anyone with information on this case can report anonymously to Steelton Police Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-425-0660.
Possible Theft of Horse in Port Trevorton Area
PORT TREVORTON – Selinsgrove state police are seeking information on a possible theft of a horse from a home in Union Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove troopers say the owner last saw her horse on the night of July 30, and at 6 a.m. the next morning, the horse was missing.
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Drowning victim identified by Lycoming County Coroner
Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River. Related reading: Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out...
Husband helps save wife from fire near Harveys Lake
HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — There's not much left of a home in a wooded area along Tulip Road near Harveys Lake. Fire officials said the mobile home caught fire around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner had just returned from a trip to Scranton and laid down for an...
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
