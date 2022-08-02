Grading Yankees’ trades Monday for Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, Scott Effross

Kodai Senga has been one of the better pitchers in Japan over the past decade, and the right-hander could make for an intriguing entrant onto next offseason’s MLB free-agent market. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported last night that Senga is likely to consider contract offers from major league teams over the winter. That’s not especially surprising, as he’s reportedly sought to make the jump to MLB in the past but been denied that opportunity by his NPB team, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO