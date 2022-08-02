RSV: New Vaccine Evokes Strong Immune Response Against Dangerous Infection

Read on www.revyuh.com
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
New Way To Spot COVID Patients At High Risk Of Blood Clot Can Help Treat Them Early
A new COVID study uncovers a new link between the immune system and blood clots, which could help with the treatment of critical conditions. Blood clots may occur in as many as one-third of COVID-19 hospitalized patients. Blood clots that go to the lungs, such as pulmonary embolisms, can often be fatal. In fact, these clots caused death in almost a third of COVID-19 patients.
“A New Potential Risk Marker”: Common In 76% Of Diabetics And 43% Of Cancer Patients
A new study published has just identified a new potential risk predictor of diabetes in younger participants, and those with lower blood glucose levels and better kidney function. New research published in Diabetologia, indicates that people with high levels of the protein prostasin, which is mostly found in the epithelial...
COVID Patients Need New Energy for Flagging Immune Cells – One Diet Might Help, Scientists Say
What causes T cell dysfunction in COVID-19 can be targeted with a change in diet, according to a new study published today. When we’re sick, we tend to lose interest in food. This also changes our metabolism. Since it isn’t getting as many carbs as it used to, it starts burning fat instead. This results in the formation of molecules known as ketone bodies, which are high in energy. And these may help the body better combat viruses.
Measles, Nipah research shows A New Drug Target For Paramyxoviruses
Paramyxoviruses have the ability to start a pandemic that will have catastrophic effects. These viruses include measles, mumps, Newcastle disease, and canine distemper. Nipah virus is also a member of this family. “The infectiousness of measles is unmatched by any known virus. If one person with measles coughs in a...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Almost 90% Of Americans Who Abuse Opioids Lack Access To Addiction Medicines – New Review
As opioid overdoses reach unprecedented levels, researchers raise concerns about the treatment gap and provide strategies for removing treatment barriers. Drugs like methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone have been proved to cut opioid overdoses by more than half but according to new research from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, 86.6 percent of those who suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD) do not receive these proven, life-saving drugs.
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Chronic Back Pain: New Treatment Challenges Common Traditional Therapies
A randomized controlled experiment conducted by academics at UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), and several other Australian and European universities has given people suffering from chronic back pain hope. In a report that was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the findings of the research...
Detecting Alzheimer’s Early Could Be Easier With A Simple Blood Test
A blood test to detect Alzheimer’s early in the disease’s progression is now one step closer to being developed, according to researchers from Macquarie University’s Centre for Ageing, Cognition, and Wellbeing. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association demonstrates that a...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
New Research Reveals A Grave Danger Posed To BILLIONS
Global warming might become “catastrophic” for civilization if temperature rises exceed predictions or trigger cascades of events that we have yet to explore or both. The world needs to start getting ready for a “climate endgame” that might happen. This is what an international team of...
A Single Dose Of New Gene Therapy Can Reduce Bleeding In Patients With Inherited Disease
A new study by UCL researchers shows that a single gene therapy injection could greatly reduce the risk of bleeding in people with haemophilia B. Experts from UCL, Royal Free Hospital, and biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics tested and are still evaluating a new type of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate, called FLT180a, to treat severe and moderately severe cases of the condition for the paper, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
A New Way To Reverse 80% Of Lead-Related Brain Damage In Children – Research
Early-life lead exposure has been linked to long-term cognitive and behavioral problems in children, problems that can endure well into adulthood. Researchers have looked at how lead exposure in early life affects a small number of genes involved in learning, memory, and brain development, but not enough research has been done to know the full extent of the toxicity.
Genetic Research Finds New Clues for Better Age-Related Eye Disease Treatment
The finding of new genetic signatures for the incurable age-related eye disease age-related macular degeneration – AMD, has brought us one step closer to better diagnosis and therapy. Researchers from the University of Melbourne, the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, the Centre for Eye...
Shock New Discovery Suggests Certain Cells Move Faster Than Blood – Video
People suffering from certain lung diseases, such as asthma and COVID-19 or cancer, create mucus that is 2,000 times thicker than normal. Scientists found that cells have “ruffles” that look like fins and help them feel how thick mucus is and know when to change shape to move through it.
8 Medical Conditions That Are Common In U.S. Children With Obesity
In the United States, almost one-third of kids are overweight or obese. According to a study by Elizabeth Campbell of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and colleagues that was published today in PLOS Digital Health, there may be a number of underlying medical issues that are linked to pediatric obesity.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
New Research Says Trauma Of Diagnosis Stays With Eye Disease Patients “Like Being Hit With A Brick”
A new study published in the open-access journal BMJ Open shows that how a patient is told they have serious eye disease can affect their mental health and ability to deal with their condition in the long run. Over the course of several decades, a research team at Anglia Ruskin...
New Study Trying To Warn Us About The Future Of Heart Disease – It’s Worth Noting
Significant increases in cardiovascular trends may add to a growing burden on the U.S. health care system and show how important it is for everyone to have equal access to education and treatments for disease prevention now to keep people from getting sick in the future. An analysis published today...
