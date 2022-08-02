ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Sunak tax promises dismissed as ‘fantasy’ by Truss ally

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTTpZ_0h1Un17b00

Rishi Sunak’s tax-cutting pledge is a “fantasy”, a prominent ally of Liz Truss said as the two Conservative Party leadership campaigns clashed.

Senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg , a supporter of Ms Truss, said Mr Sunak’s promise to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 16p by 2029 is “the greatest fairytale”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss’s plans to save £11 billion a year largely by cutting the wages of public sector workers were condemned by unions, paving the way for a potentially fraught relationship with Whitehall if she becomes prime minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtxI_0h1Un17b00

Former chancellor Mr Sunak is hoping to make up ground on Ms Truss during a key week in the contest to be the next prime minister, with a hustings on Monday night being followed by three further head-to-head clashes over the coming days.

As well as hustings on Wednesday and Friday, the two contenders to replace Boris Johnson in No 10 will also face off in a Sky TV debate on Thursday.

The Sunak campaign had hoped that his pledge to cut income tax would boost his chances as Tory Party members receive their postal votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whcuz_0h1Un17b00

But Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “I think suggesting there will be income tax cuts many, many years into the future is the finest fantasy.

“Making suggestions that tax will be cut in the years to come is the greatest fairytale.”

He also highlighted Mr Sunak’s key role in the Johnson administration which put up taxes to the highest level for 70 years to help cover the cost of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z65Vb_0h1Un17b00

Mr Rees-Mogg told Times Radio: “That’s where his proposal to cut VAT by 5% on domestic fuel and get it to zero is so surprising, because he was very strongly opposing that when the Prime Minister was suggesting it.

“To then come up with it now is surprising, let’s just leave it at that.”

Former Cabinet minister Liam Fox , an ally of Mr Sunak, defended the former chancellor’s approach to the public finances and dismissed suggestions that his campaign is struggling.

He told GB News: “You don’t borrow for tax cuts, you don’t max out on the country’s credit card today and leave it to the next generation, you make sure you’ve got the public finances sorted and then you give tax cuts which – as Mrs Thatcher said – have to be earned, not given.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IK6Mj_0h1Un17b00

Mr Sunak won the parliamentary stage of the Tory leadership contest but pollsters, pundits and bookmakers have suggested he is struggling to match Ms Truss’s appeal with the Conservative members who will decide the next prime minister.

But Dr Fox said: “The campaign is not tanking. If you look at the poll of actual Conservative councillors at the weekend there was a two-point gap, with 31% undecided.

“I think it’s the case that Tory Party members are a lot more circumspect than a lot of the London media expected them to be.”

Ms Truss’s latest major policy announcement is a plan to tackle “Whitehall waste”, although the bulk of the savings would come from an end to national pay deals across the public sector,  potentially meaning civil servants, teachers and nurses in cheaper areas are paid less than in more costly parts of the country.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said: “As the Government faces the huge challenges posed by a new war on mainland Europe and recovering from Covid backlogs, what we need from a prime minister is solutions for the 21st century, not recycled failed policies and tired rhetoric from the 1980s.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, said: “Liz Truss has spent the last few weeks trashing the record of her own Government. Judging by this vacuous attempt to garner headlines friendly to her selectorate, she plans more of the same economically illiterate and insulting ideological nonsense that this Government has been churning out in recent years.”

The Truss campaign was boosted by the endorsement of Penny Mordaunt, her former leadership rival.

The trade minister joined forces with Ms Truss little more than a fortnight after allies of the Foreign Secretary denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against the Portsmouth North MP.

Ms Truss also indicated that she would not proceed with plans to introduce a ban on buy-one-get-one-free promotions or more sin taxes on unhealthy foods.

In an interview with The Mail+, she said of taxes on products high in fat, sugar or salt: “There is definitely enough of that… Those taxes are over.”

She added: “Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer, no.”

Related
The Independent

Sunak and Truss tear each other apart on economy in latest leadership hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have continued to attack each other’s economic plans in the fourth Tory leadership hustings, with the former chancellor saying that unless inflation is brought under control, “we can kiss goodbye to winning that next election”.The two candidates vying to become prime minster were put to the test of party members once again at a Tory hustings in Eastbourne, Sussex, on Friday.The event, which lasted for almost two hours, started with a bang for Ms Truss, who received the backing of Conservative former minister and vice-chairwoman of the 1922 Committee Nus Ghani.The MP for Wealden in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

What the papers say – August 6

Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.Saturday’s i - “Chancellor and PM missing as Britain drifts into recession” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CAn2QlpWfQ— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Bank’s recession warning feared too ‘optimistic’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0loeZ51aKB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tories can ‘kiss goodbye’ to next election if they fail to control inflation, says Sunak

Conservatives can “kiss goodbye” to hopes of winning the next general election unless they get inflation under control, Rishi Sunak has warned.Mr Sunak was speaking at a Tory leadership contest hustings in Eastbourne a day after the Bank of England forecast inflation will peak at 13.3 per cent and the cost of living crisis will stretch into the expected election year of 2024.The former chancellor has repeatedly warned that his leadership rival Liz Truss’s plan for at least £30bn of immediate tax cuts will fuel inflation and risk extending the crisis.He told Conservative activists on Friday that the most important...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ignoring the SNP ‘dangerously complacent’, says Sunak

Ignoring the SNP would be “dangerously complacent”, Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has said.Laying out his plans for Scotland if he were to become prime minister, Mr Sunak said his government would be the most active in Scotland in decades by sending ministers to Scotland more regularly and reforming the union unit within Number 10.The reformed unit, the former chancellor claims, will ensure “every single” government department operates UK-wide, despite key policy areas like education and health having been in the control of Holyrood since devolution in 1999.The comments come after Mr Sunak’s opponent Liz Truss said she would “ignore”...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory leadership - live: Sunak warns ‘we’ll lose election if inflation rampant’ as Truss heckled

Rishi Sunak has told Tory members the party will lose the 2024 general election if inflation is not brought under control – in a veiled warning of the risks of electing as leader Liz Truss, who wants to slash taxes immediately.At a leadership hustings in Eastbourne, the former chancellor said he was “particularly worried about policies that risk making it worse and last longer”.As the event began, Ms Truss was heckled before resuming her speech to blame “infiltrators” and attack “unfair protests” that “interrupt our democracy”.Earlier, Mr Sunak was filmed boasting about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas”...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss promises tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has said she would help people with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.The Tory leadership hopeful was asked whether she would offer more help with spiralling fuel bills this winter if she becomes the next prime minister.The Foreign Secretary told the Financial Times she would of course “look at what more can be done” but said she would do things in a “Conservative way”.Ms Truss rejected the idea of giving “handouts”, promising to implement tax cuts instead.She told the publication: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss vows to clamp down on ‘unfair protests’ after activists disrupt hustings

Liz Truss has vowed to clamp down on “unfair protests” after a small group of climate activists disrupted her speech at a Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne, East Sussex.The five protesters, believed to be from the Green New Deal Rising group, heckled Ms Truss over climate change and energy bills.They could be heard shouting “shame on you” and calling for a Green New Deal.The Foreign Secretary described them as “infiltrators”, before vowing to clamp down on “militant trade unions” and “unfair protests”.Ms Truss said after they left the studio: “Can I just say a few words on the militant people...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Bank of England’s dire recession warning too ‘optimistic’ amid gas threat, economists say

Britons face an even bigger hit to livings standards and a longer recession than the Bank of England predicts as Russia further threatens gas supplies to Europe, economists have warned. Experts said even the Bank’s most pessimistic scenario did not take account the likelihood that gas prices, which have doubled in three months, will rise further still.That calculation now looks “increasingly optimistic”, said the investment bank UBS, while analysts at Capital Economics warned it was now a “distinct possibility” that Vladimir Putin will halt gas flows from Russia to Europe altogether.Despite a number of increasingly severe warnings of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Port of Felixstowe workers to strike for eight days over pay dispute

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe are to strike for eight days later this month in a dispute over pay.Members of Unite will walk out on 21 August after talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row.Unite said more than 1,900 workers at Felixstowe, the country’s biggest container port, will be taking industrial action.The strike was called after Unite said the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to improve on its offer of a 7 per cent pay increase, describing it as “significantly below” inflation.The company has prioritised delivering multimillion-pound dividends rather than paying its workers a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

The Independent

